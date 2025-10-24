The Dirtiest Lake In America Is A Dangerous Florida Destination Filled With Snakes And Gators

Lake Okeechobee's name comes from a Seminole term that means "big water," and this is certainly accurate. Okeechobee is Florida's largest freshwater lake, so big it has been dubbed the state's inland sea. As the core of the Everglades, it has also been called the liquid heart of the Sunshine State. This titanic lake, more than six times the size of Orlando, provides hundreds of miles of habitat for some of Florida's most iconic wildlife. In fact, it has even been called the Gator Capital of Florida, a state famous for having a lot of alligators to begin with. Unfortunately, it is also seriously polluted.

A study from lake.com, a vacation rental company focusing on lakeside properties, analyzed data from the National Water Quality Monitoring Council and determined that Lake Okeechobee was the dirtiest lake in the United States. As if that wasn't bad enough, that pollution has led to toxic algae blooms in the lake. While people do go boating on Okeechobee, ingesting the water can lead to illness and even death for pets and humans in rare cases.

Even if Okeechobee wasn't dealing with a toxic algae bloom, it's not a good swimming destination. What makes it so incredible is that it's a thriving ecosystem. It's one of America's most snake-filled lakes, among the best spots in America for bird lovers, and undeniably one of the most alligator-filled destinations in all of Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises against swimming anywhere in Florida that isn't a designated swimming area due to the risks of encountering an alligator in the water. Considering Okeechobee is estimated to have around 33,500 alligators, splashing around in the lake is not a good idea.