A Lake Praised For Clear Waters And Scenic Hikes Has Been Crowned The Prettiest In All Of Texas

Texas is famous for many things including music, great food, and longhorn cattle; however, what most people don't know about the Lone Star State is that it also has lots of beautiful natural areas. For example, Palo Duro is a state park that is full of underrated hikes and is so beautiful that it was almost made into a national park, and Big Bend is a Texas gem that is one of those remote but gorgeous U.S. national parks. On top of this, there are plenty of gorgeous natural areas in Texas that aren't even national or state parks — like the Hamilton Pool Preserve.

Located around 40 minutes west of Austin, Hamilton Pool Preserve contains a natural swimming hole with bright turquoise-green waters that is partially shaded by a rock overhang that also sometimes has a 50-foot waterfall tumbling over the edge and into the clear waters of the pool. In fact, Hamilton Pool Preserve is so breathtaking that it was named in 2024 by Reader's Digest as the most beautiful lake in Texas. While the pictures of this gorgeous swimming hole are impressive in and of themselves, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained: "The pictures do not do it justice. You have to see it for yourself." So, how do you plan your trip to swim in the refreshing waters of Hamilton Pool Preserve?