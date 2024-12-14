A Lake Praised For Clear Waters And Scenic Hikes Has Been Crowned The Prettiest In All Of Texas
Texas is famous for many things including music, great food, and longhorn cattle; however, what most people don't know about the Lone Star State is that it also has lots of beautiful natural areas. For example, Palo Duro is a state park that is full of underrated hikes and is so beautiful that it was almost made into a national park, and Big Bend is a Texas gem that is one of those remote but gorgeous U.S. national parks. On top of this, there are plenty of gorgeous natural areas in Texas that aren't even national or state parks — like the Hamilton Pool Preserve.
Located around 40 minutes west of Austin, Hamilton Pool Preserve contains a natural swimming hole with bright turquoise-green waters that is partially shaded by a rock overhang that also sometimes has a 50-foot waterfall tumbling over the edge and into the clear waters of the pool. In fact, Hamilton Pool Preserve is so breathtaking that it was named in 2024 by Reader's Digest as the most beautiful lake in Texas. While the pictures of this gorgeous swimming hole are impressive in and of themselves, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained: "The pictures do not do it justice. You have to see it for yourself." So, how do you plan your trip to swim in the refreshing waters of Hamilton Pool Preserve?
What to know before you visit Hamilton Pool Preserve
Hamilton Pool Reserve is located in a 232-acre park and is surrounded by forests. Because of this, reaching the swimming hole requires a short quarter mile hike. The hike to Hamilton Pool is rated as moderate and is best tackled in tennis shoes or hiking shoes instead of flip flops. One reviewer on AllTrails also noted that the swimming hole itself has a rocky bottom "so water shoes might be helpful" while wading through the blue-green water or walking around on the shore.
On top of being prepared for the walk to the swimming hole, visitors will also need to make advanced reservations to enter the preserve. Reservations can be made online a month in advance and cost $12 per vehicle (with a maximum of eight people inside). Reservations are typically for time slots either in the morning or afternoon and don't include the per person entrance fees which need to be paid upon arrival in cash. Adult entrance fees are $8 per person and children under 12 can enter for free.
Although the reservation and entrance fee system seems a little complicated, the purpose is to control the crowds inside the park and ensure that everyone is able to enjoy their experience at the swimming hole. Hamilton Pool Preserve is open year-round; although, in the summer months and after heavy rainfall, it is important to check the website to make sure swimming is allowed as the preserve may not permit anyone to enter the pool based on bacteria levels on any given day.
What else to do nearby and where to stay
Located in Dripping Springs, Texas — an area renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and wineries — there is plenty to do in and around the Hamilton Pool Preserve. First, if you have spent the morning at Hamilton Pool and want to explore more nature in the afternoon, make sure to check out the limestone cliffs and hiking trails of Reimers Ranch or walk through the beautiful orchards of the Texas Hill Country Olive Company. In the evening, head over to the Pig Pen BBQ or Razas Food Shack for a bite to eat before checking out the Bell Springs Winery, Deep Eddy Distillery, or Twisted X Brewing Company to top off your day with a few drinks.
Since there are plenty of fun things to do in and around Hamilton Pool Preserve, it's a good idea stay a day or two in the area to enjoy it all. Plus, there are plenty of accommodation options in Dripping Springs, from reliable chain hotels to more unique bed and breakfasts as well as campsites and RV parks. Also, if you want to stay in a more happening area, try out East Austin — a hip neighborhood brimming with art and diverse cuisine.