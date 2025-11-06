The Inconvenient Meal Request That Drives Flight Attendants Up A Wall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After years of working as an Emirates cabin crew member, I've learned that one of the most inconvenient requests a passenger can make isn't about upgrades, special treatment, or even seat changes, but asking for a meal after the service has ended. It may seem harmless to request a tray once the cabin lights are dimmed, but for flight attendants, it can be disruptive.

Once the meal service concludes, the galley transitions from full operation to rest mode. The ovens are turned off, and the carts are stowed. Any spare passenger meals in the oven eventually cool down and can't be reheated. Airlines have strict food safety procedures, and reheating a dish hours later violates those standards. Equally important, once the service is over, flight attendants finally get their own break. At that point, the crew have gotten ready for work, commuted to the airport, sat for a briefing, carried out a security search of the cabin, boarded passengers, and completed a two-hour service.

Those short minutes between cabin checks and answering call bells are when we have our meals, rehydrate, and prepare for our next duties. When someone asks for a meal after the service, it means flight attendants must pause their rest to prepare food, either by taking a meal that's still hot from the oven or assembling cold snacks from the limited supply of spare trays that haven't already been seized by a hungry crew member — hot meals are provided for the crew, but the tray itself, featuring an appetizer, bread, and a dessert, are not. There's also a chain reaction to consider. When one passenger is seen eating after lights-out, it inevitably sparks curiosity. Before you know it, the cabin is busy again in a quasi-service of requests and demands.