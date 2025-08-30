Flight Attendant Says This Simple Behavior 'Goes A Long Way' In Getting Great Service (Here Are Her Best Tips)

Whether you're trying to score a free upgrade on your flight during your honeymoon or just hoping to get some more of those little Biscoff cookies you start craving the second you get on an airplane, great service from your flight attendants can make a huge difference to your trip. People who fly sometimes go to extreme lengths to try to endear themselves to the cabin crew, from wearing bright red to receive better treatment on the flight to specifically packing snacks and little gifts for the flight attendants. While you might look great in red, and a Starbucks gift card will probably be appreciated by an under-caffeinated airline worker, veteran flight attendant and journalist Barbi told Islands that there's no secret trick to getting great in-flight service. You just need to be polite.

Barbi explained exclusively to Islands that while flight attendants do try to give ample attention to their passengers, "It's all contingent on what you need from us to get you from point A to point B safely and as easily as possible." That means the biggest deciding factor in what kind of service you get is typically how busy the flight attendants are and what other responsibilities they have on their flight to occupy their time. Another major element is that, obviously, flight attendants are people too. An experienced and enthusiastic flight attendant who is well rested and having a great day might give you a better experience than an exhausted one trying to get through a difficult first week on the job, but there's nothing you can do to change that. The element that is in your control? Your behavior. Barbi told us, "The best way to get great service overall is to be gracious, polite, and patient. That goes a long way with flight attendants."