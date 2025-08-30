Flight Attendant Says This Simple Behavior 'Goes A Long Way' In Getting Great Service (Here Are Her Best Tips)
Whether you're trying to score a free upgrade on your flight during your honeymoon or just hoping to get some more of those little Biscoff cookies you start craving the second you get on an airplane, great service from your flight attendants can make a huge difference to your trip. People who fly sometimes go to extreme lengths to try to endear themselves to the cabin crew, from wearing bright red to receive better treatment on the flight to specifically packing snacks and little gifts for the flight attendants. While you might look great in red, and a Starbucks gift card will probably be appreciated by an under-caffeinated airline worker, veteran flight attendant and journalist Barbi told Islands that there's no secret trick to getting great in-flight service. You just need to be polite.
Barbi explained exclusively to Islands that while flight attendants do try to give ample attention to their passengers, "It's all contingent on what you need from us to get you from point A to point B safely and as easily as possible." That means the biggest deciding factor in what kind of service you get is typically how busy the flight attendants are and what other responsibilities they have on their flight to occupy their time. Another major element is that, obviously, flight attendants are people too. An experienced and enthusiastic flight attendant who is well rested and having a great day might give you a better experience than an exhausted one trying to get through a difficult first week on the job, but there's nothing you can do to change that. The element that is in your control? Your behavior. Barbi told us, "The best way to get great service overall is to be gracious, polite, and patient. That goes a long way with flight attendants."
Pay attention to cabin crew on your next flight
When asked how to get better service on a flight, cabin attendant Barbi told Islands, "We're really big on politeness, consideration, and good behavior. Demanding or entitlement gets you a lot less of the positive attention you need or want." Avoiding annoying behaviors that can cause flight attendants to ignore you, like constantly pressing the call button during takeoff because you really want a soda, is the bare minimum when it comes to being a kind and conscientious passenger. If you want to achieve favorite passenger status rather than just not being rude, there are a few things you can do to make the lives of your flight attendants a little easier.
"Awareness of your surroundings, of those around you and us, and courtesy are the best ways to get better service on an airplane," Barbi explained. Simply paying attention when cabin crew are speaking to you is a great way to start, especially during meal service. While frequent travelers often wear noise-canceling headphones to reduce plane anxiety (and possibly use the time in the air to catch up on an audiobook before book club), you should really take them off when you see the flight attendant coming. That way, they don't have to tap you to get your attention before asking what you would like to drink.
What to do if you need extra assistance from the flight attendants
Ultimately, flight attendants are there to help. While your safety is their top priority, they can help you with lower stakes things, too, from grabbing you some free earphones or an emergency bandage to offering a little help with your baby during their first flight. If you know from the beginning of the flight that you might need some extra help — for instance, because you have a medical condition or severe flight anxiety – you should definitely give them a heads up. Barbi shared, "If you really are in need of extra help, assistance, or attention, then letting us know about your needs when you board the aircraft is the first and best way to get the help you need when you need it."
However, even if you didn't request assistance in advance, it's totally fine to ask for the help you need during the flight. As long as you're polite about it, you should be able to get great service from flight attendants. If you need something but can't find your flight attendant, Barbi reminded us that it's totally fine to ring the call button. She also assured us that in an emergency, flight attendants will respond right away, no matter what.