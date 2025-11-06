Tucked Along A Missouri River Bend, A Hidden City Offers Scenic Trails And Historic Architecture

With peaceful streets and stunning views of the river, Portage Des Sioux is the perfect spot for those in search of a slow-paced getaway. Located on a scenic bend of the Missouri River, the charming town is filled with history and plenty of beautiful nature spots that are ideal for a short hike or stroll. Seamlessly blending picturesque natural surroundings with all the typical charm of small-town Missouri, visitors can enjoy a mix of local history and architecture, and fun outdoor activities.

Its gorgeous riverside location makes Portage Des Sioux a great destination for a relaxed weekend getaway, or even just a refreshing day trip from the nearby city of St. Louis, located just 45 minutes away. If you plan on staying in the city and making this a day trip, though, just be sure to avoid this dangerous neighborhood when visiting St.Louis. Instead, it's a good idea to choose a stay in a safer neighborhood, such as Clayton, which is known as "St.Louis' Second Downtown" thanks to its bustling, art-filled streets and trendy vibes.