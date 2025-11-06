Tucked Along A Missouri River Bend, A Hidden City Offers Scenic Trails And Historic Architecture
With peaceful streets and stunning views of the river, Portage Des Sioux is the perfect spot for those in search of a slow-paced getaway. Located on a scenic bend of the Missouri River, the charming town is filled with history and plenty of beautiful nature spots that are ideal for a short hike or stroll. Seamlessly blending picturesque natural surroundings with all the typical charm of small-town Missouri, visitors can enjoy a mix of local history and architecture, and fun outdoor activities.
Its gorgeous riverside location makes Portage Des Sioux a great destination for a relaxed weekend getaway, or even just a refreshing day trip from the nearby city of St. Louis, located just 45 minutes away. If you plan on staying in the city and making this a day trip, though, just be sure to avoid this dangerous neighborhood when visiting St.Louis. Instead, it's a good idea to choose a stay in a safer neighborhood, such as Clayton, which is known as "St.Louis' Second Downtown" thanks to its bustling, art-filled streets and trendy vibes.
History, trails, and culture in Portage Des Sioux, Missouri
Portage Des Sioux is a terrific getaway spot for those who seek to spend plenty of time outdoors. Whether it's a peaceful stroll along the scenic trails or a morning out cycling along the riverfront, there's plenty to choose from in this quaint little town. One great choice is the Portage Des Sioux Nature Area trail. There, you can enjoy sweeping views along the river on a 20-minute walk, making it a great way to start your day out in town, especially with a picnic!
The town's intriguing architecture is a true draw for historians, with various preserved 19th-century homes and landmarks that showcase the town's past as an early settlement. One attraction that truly stands out to those interested in learning about the local history is the "Our Lady of the Rivers" statue, erected in the 1950s to commemorate the flooding that threatened to engulf the entire community. The shrine sits right on the banks of the river, within a 15-minute walk of both the harbor and the Portage Des Sioux Nature Area.
When to visit and where to stay in Portage Des Sioux, Missouri
Sitting around 45 minutes north of St. Louis, and approximately 30 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Portage Des Sioux is easily accessible by car via I-270 and Highway 94. This not only makes it a great destination for those visiting from the city, but also as an extension to your trip for those visiting from out of state. The town is best visited between March and May, or mid-September through November, when the weather isn't too hot or cold. When it comes to packing and preparing for your trip, be sure to keep in mind all the top travel tips we've learned from Rick Steves.
There aren't any hotels located in Portage Des Sioux, so most people opt to stay in St. Louis and drive in for a day or two. Those looking for a more peaceful stay in the area up by the river, however, still have plenty of great options. Tiffany Inn Bed & Breakfast is a great choice. Located just 20 minutes away in Alton, it is a unique inn themed around stained glass art. For those interested in incorporating some fun crafts into their stay, you can even book a weekend art glass retreat package!