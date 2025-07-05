St. Louis' 'Second Downtown' Is A Bustling, Art-Filled Missouri Suburb With Walkable Charm And Trendy Vibes

From Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," to Augusta, America's dazzling first wine region, Missouri is filled to the brim with places to explore. Next time you're in and around St. Louis, don't skip Clayton — a vibrant suburb known as the big city's "Second Downtown." Located just outside St. Louis proper, Clayton is the seat of the St. Louis County government and is a dynamic, charming area in its own right. It's a leafy and walkable enclave home to plenty of arts and culture, trendy shops and restaurants, and so much more.

Incorporated as its own city in 1913, Clayton has since become a business and retail hub, as well as a desirable residential area. Boasting a whopping 11 parks, there's no shortage of urban green space, which often gets utilized to stage fun and energetic cultural events. To get to Clayton from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, or from downtown St. Louis, take the MetroLink to Forsyth Station. By car, it's an easy 15-minute drive from the airport to the heart of Clayton.