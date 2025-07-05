St. Louis' 'Second Downtown' Is A Bustling, Art-Filled Missouri Suburb With Walkable Charm And Trendy Vibes
From Springfield, the "Queen City of the Ozarks," to Augusta, America's dazzling first wine region, Missouri is filled to the brim with places to explore. Next time you're in and around St. Louis, don't skip Clayton — a vibrant suburb known as the big city's "Second Downtown." Located just outside St. Louis proper, Clayton is the seat of the St. Louis County government and is a dynamic, charming area in its own right. It's a leafy and walkable enclave home to plenty of arts and culture, trendy shops and restaurants, and so much more.
Incorporated as its own city in 1913, Clayton has since become a business and retail hub, as well as a desirable residential area. Boasting a whopping 11 parks, there's no shortage of urban green space, which often gets utilized to stage fun and energetic cultural events. To get to Clayton from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, or from downtown St. Louis, take the MetroLink to Forsyth Station. By car, it's an easy 15-minute drive from the airport to the heart of Clayton.
Enjoy the bustling St. Louis Art Fair in Clayton
It might be called the St. Louis Art Fair, but don't let the name fool you — every September, downtown Clayton plays host to this unmissable three-day event. Founded in 1994, it brings around 150,000 people to the area. Plan your visit to catch the fair, which features work from over 150 participating artists, both regional and local to the area, along with an eclectic lineup of musical performances and booths from numerous local restaurants. It's an outing for the whole family, too. The fair's Creative Castle area is designed for kids to engage in hands-on art activities. The best part of all? Like the Bombay Beach Biennale art festival in the California desert, the entire St. Louis Art Fair is free to attend.
If you're driving to the Art Fair, snag a free parking spot in either the Caleres or Centene lots. There are also metered spots and plenty of paid parking lots in the area. Or take the MetroLink to S. Meremac Avenue. Dress appropriately for the weather, because the event happens outdoors on streets blocked off in Clayton's central business district. If you're not visiting in September, fear not — the St. Louis Art Museum, located in Forest Park, is free and open year-round.
Take in Clayton's trendy shopping and dining vibes
Shopaholics visiting Clayton will love Lusso, which describes itself as a "hip little lifestyle store." This sophisticated boutique stocks everything from clothing and jewelry to homeware and greeting cards. That makes it the perfect place for discerning shoppers to refresh their wardrobes, pick up some home decor accents, or grab a gift to take home.
If you've worked up an appetite, head to Pastaria for delectable Italian fare, including wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta, accompanied by a thoughtful wine list. And definitely make a pit stop next door at the associated Pastaria Deli & Wine. Inspired by traditional Italian food shops, this charming destination is — like its sister restaurant — helmed by Gerard Craft, a James Beard Award-winning chef. Pick up a to-go salad or sandwich and walk to nearby Shaw Park for a picnic, or buy a bottle of wine or other pantry essentials.
Satisfy your sweet tooth by capping off the day with an ice cream at trendy Clementine's Creamery. Often cited as one of Missouri's best ice cream shops, Clementine's is a microcreamery, meaning that all its creamy, frosty delights are made locally and in small batches. Try one of its unique, decadent flavors — some of which contain alcohol — and be prepared to be amazed.