Tourists Should Avoid This Dangerous Neighborhood When Visiting St. Louis

St. Louis, the celebrated "Gateway to the West," is steeped in Americana. It's the Midwestern headquarters of Anheuser-Busch and proud home to both the world-famous Gateway Arch and the St. Louis Cardinals, the second-winningest team in Major League Baseball history with 11 World Series wins. Unfortunately, the city's glory can often be overshadowed by its notorious crime rates. St. Louis topped BBC Science Focus Magazine's 2024 list of America's Most Dangerous Cities. Not all of St. Louis is dangerous, but tourists should definitely avoid one of its most crime-ridden pockets at all costs. Crime rates in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood are an astonishing 438% higher than the national average and nearly 250% higher than the entire city.

Peabody-Darst-Webbe is located west of the Mississippi River, a mere five-minute drive from the Gateway Arch. The neighborhood ranks No. 2 on the 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in America list on Money Inc., which was compiled using FBI data, local police department statistics, and community information. According to the site, the neighborhood's violent crime rates are about 3,500 per 100,000 people, and property crime rates weigh in at 9,000 per 100,000 people. In starker terms, these numbers reflect that one in eight residents will be a victim of crime.

Even worse, Peabody-Darst-Webbe's grim reputation has gone global. The neighborhood showed up on online magazine Grunge's 2023 list of The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the World, a dishonor it shared with several famously perilous places. Kingstown in Jamaica, a gang-infested Caribbean destination the U.S. government cautions against visiting, was on the list, as well as the Scampia neighborhood of Naples, a drug-dealing hot spot run by the vicious Camorra crime ring.