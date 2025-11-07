Don't Count On Rescuers To Save Your Life In Mount Everest's Macabre 'Rainbow Valley'

Climbing Mount Everest, or even part of it, is one of the most dangerous quests on earth. Not only is it incredibly expensive — at over $60,000 on average — but many don't make it back down. Some parts are notoriously deadlier than others. If you decide to make the trek to these areas and find yourself in a precarious situation, don't count on rescuers to save your life, especially not in Mount Everest's macabrely named "Rainbow Valley."

Mount Everest is divided into different sections, each of which requires a variety of supplies and distinct preparation. Climbers first have to reach base camp, which is 17,595 feet above sea level. While challenging in its own right, this hike is recommended as a trial run before attempting to climb Everest's peak. To reach just the base camp can take 10 days, with stops to acclimate to the lower oxygen levels, which continue to drop the further up you go. Upon reaching base camp, you will spend around five weeks preparing your body for the summit through acclimatization climbs.

In the final push to Everest's summit, hikers will encounter Rainbow Valley. What sounds like a lovely, lush area of the mountain is actually right smack in the middle of the mountain's infamous "death zone" — this covers any part of the mountain above 26,247 feet. While Mount Everest's dangerous weather puts hikers and base camp trekkers in danger, the death zone amps up this risk significantly, posing serious threats to anyone who crosses that threshold. Due to these deadly conditions and the limited amount of room on the path up to the peak, hikers who slip, fall, or just stray from the route could end up as part of Rainbow Valley. Here, those who have died on the mountain remain, along with colorful tents, trash, and oxygen tanks, due to how risky a retrieval mission would be. If you do go off-trail, don't count on rescuers to save your life here.