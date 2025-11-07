Hawaii Has The Only Restaurant In America With A View Of An Actively Erupting Volcano
There are very few places on Earth where you can watch new land being formed. Two of the planet's most active volcanoes — Kilauea and Mauna Loa — are in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, which grows about 40 acres every year due to lava deposits. Within the park, across from the currently closed Kilauea Visitor Center, Volcano House offers accommodations, including a one-of-a-kind restaurant with incredible views of Kilauea.
At the time of this writing, there's active volcanic activity from Kilauea, and over the past few weeks, it has been wowing visitors with lava spouts, streams of molten lava snaking across the black ground, and steam escaping the earth. It's an exciting sight to behold, with travelers witnessing the power of geological forces creating a spectacle that lights up the dark sky. This is all taking place in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, International Biosphere Reserve, and one of the world's most unusual national parks: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park covers 354,000 acres and stretches from the ocean to 13,681 feet. There are numerous spots here where you can safely watch eruptions, but none are more comfortable or unique than The Rim. This restaurant at Volcano House is the only one in America with a view of an actively erupting volcano. Of course, nature is unpredictable, but the U.S. Geological Survey posts daily updates on Kilauea's volcanic activity and even predicts future eruptions. Volcano House borders the artsy and serene Volcano Village district and is a 40-minute drive away from Hilo International Airport or about two hours from Kona International Airport.
Dine with a view at The Rim at Volcano House, Hawaii
Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, The Rim at Volcano House serves locally sourced food like fresh fish, beef, and fruits and vegetables. The lava fireworks in the Halema'uma'u Crater and Kilauea caldera are more dramatic at night, so dinner reservations are required. Once seated, you could start with a Kilauea Caesar salad with a Hawaiian twist, served with grilled pineapple and croutons made from local sweet bread. Then, dig into Kona kampachi served with a ginger mirin beurre blanc. "Hands down, the best food I've had at a national park restaurant," one diner posted on Instagram. You could also come for the breakfast buffet (7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.) featuring a station with eggs cooked to order, or try a Hawaiian-style fish and chips with mahi mahi fried in a coconut-and-macadamia nut crust for lunch.
Depending on the level of volcanic activity, it might be better to come during the day, according to a commenter on Instagram who wrote that if there's little to no activity, "you just get your own reflection in those windows." They expressed how if they "were to do it again," they would "have gotten it for daylight and just enjoyed the nice view of the crater." You could also sit on the outdoor patio for a bit of a closer view if you don't mind the heat.
Note that, at the time of this writing, all diners will need to pay the park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle. There's also the option to extend volcanic observations by staying the night in a Crater View Room, with prices starting at $336 (at time of writing). Of course, if you stay for the weekend, it's best to explore other exciting things to do on the Big Island, from ziplining to snorkeling.