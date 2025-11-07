Hawaii Has The Only Restaurant In America With A View Of An Actively Erupting Volcano

There are very few places on Earth where you can watch new land being formed. Two of the planet's most active volcanoes — Kilauea and Mauna Loa — are in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, which grows about 40 acres every year due to lava deposits. Within the park, across from the currently closed Kilauea Visitor Center, Volcano House offers accommodations, including a one-of-a-kind restaurant with incredible views of Kilauea.

At the time of this writing, there's active volcanic activity from Kilauea, and over the past few weeks, it has been wowing visitors with lava spouts, streams of molten lava snaking across the black ground, and steam escaping the earth. It's an exciting sight to behold, with travelers witnessing the power of geological forces creating a spectacle that lights up the dark sky. This is all taking place in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, International Biosphere Reserve, and one of the world's most unusual national parks: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park covers 354,000 acres and stretches from the ocean to 13,681 feet. There are numerous spots here where you can safely watch eruptions, but none are more comfortable or unique than The Rim. This restaurant at Volcano House is the only one in America with a view of an actively erupting volcano. Of course, nature is unpredictable, but the U.S. Geological Survey posts daily updates on Kilauea's volcanic activity and even predicts future eruptions. Volcano House borders the artsy and serene Volcano Village district and is a 40-minute drive away from Hilo International Airport or about two hours from Kona International Airport.