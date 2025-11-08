The Deadly Reason To Avoid Turning Your Back On The Ocean While Visiting The West Coast

The West Coast of the United States is an incredible place to visit, with hundreds of miles of stunning coastline and spectacular hidden beaches for swimming, surfing, and simply strolling along the shore. But the ocean has many hidden dangers, including waves. One of the most dangerous types of waves you need to watch out for — even if you aren't going into the water — are sneaker waves. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), sneaker waves are strong waves that run up the beach farther than expected and can knock unsuspecting beachgoers off their feet and sweep them into the ocean.

Sneaker waves are not only dangerous– they can be deadly. Water temperatures plummet in winter, and the ocean can be cold year-round in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Frigid water can lead to hypothermia and drowning for those pulled into the ocean by a sneaker wave. These powerful waves can also dislodge logs and other debris along the shore, which can knock down or crush people, causing injury or even death. At least 26 people have died as a result of sneaker waves on the West Coast since 2010, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database.

The West Coast isn't the only place where you need to be on the lookout for these dangerous waves. Sneaker waves can and do occur on surf beaches around the world, and they're especially common on the iconic Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach in Iceland.