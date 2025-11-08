The Unexpected Reason You Should Always Bring A Swiffer Duster To The Beach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons why beach vacations are so sought after. Clean, gently lapping waves invite us to splash around and have fun, and there's nothing more fun than building extravagant sand castles and surrounding them with a gently scooped-out moat. The headache comes when you need to leave, and you realize that sand just does not come off once it's stuck to your body. Even if you've packed everything you need for a beach trip, including towels or water bottles to wash up before leaving, regular beach goers know that nothing completely removes the sand. While some still prefer using baby powder to try and get all the sand off their bodies, there's another hack that's been making the rounds on social media. This hack uses a common household cleaning item: a regular Swiffer Duster.

Influencer couple Jeff and Lauren reveal their trick to getting sand off their toddler, which they claimed to have learned from a lifeguard. In the Instagram video, Lauren is seen brushing her toddler's legs and hands down with a Swiffer Duster. Since then, more influencers seem to have adopted the same method and even modified it to include the brand's other products, like Swiffer Dry Cloths.

To find out whether this hack works, we looked through social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to find out how people were using Swiffer products to remove sand. We also researched how Swiffer products work to remove dust and dirt, and what makes them more useful than regular feather dusters or paper towels.