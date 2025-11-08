The Unexpected Reason You Should Always Bring A Swiffer Duster To The Beach
There are many reasons why beach vacations are so sought after. Clean, gently lapping waves invite us to splash around and have fun, and there's nothing more fun than building extravagant sand castles and surrounding them with a gently scooped-out moat. The headache comes when you need to leave, and you realize that sand just does not come off once it's stuck to your body. Even if you've packed everything you need for a beach trip, including towels or water bottles to wash up before leaving, regular beach goers know that nothing completely removes the sand. While some still prefer using baby powder to try and get all the sand off their bodies, there's another hack that's been making the rounds on social media. This hack uses a common household cleaning item: a regular Swiffer Duster.
Influencer couple Jeff and Lauren reveal their trick to getting sand off their toddler, which they claimed to have learned from a lifeguard. In the Instagram video, Lauren is seen brushing her toddler's legs and hands down with a Swiffer Duster. Since then, more influencers seem to have adopted the same method and even modified it to include the brand's other products, like Swiffer Dry Cloths.
To find out whether this hack works, we looked through social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to find out how people were using Swiffer products to remove sand. We also researched how Swiffer products work to remove dust and dirt, and what makes them more useful than regular feather dusters or paper towels.
Using Swiffer products to remove sand
The biggest difference between Swiffer products and other brands of dusters and mops is the way they work. Regular products simply move dust around or use water to wash it away. Swiffer products are made with special materials that create an electrostatic charge when brushed or fluffed. This charge attracts minute particles and makes them stick to the brush or cleaning pad. As a result, Swiffer products are often used by professional cleaning services or by people who don't want to kick up dust while cleaning.
The electrostatic field is also what makes Swiffer products so good at removing sand. They don't just brush the sand off; they attract the particles and make them stick to the brush. Some people have even used Swiffer Dry Cloths to remove sand from inside bags, shoes, or baskets. The surface of the products acts like a magnet, pulling in the sand and invisible dust and leaving behind a clean surface. Along with a fully-stocked first aid kit, a Swiffer Duster or cleaning pad should also be on your packing list for a beach trip.
One of the biggest criticisms against Swiffer is the fact that many of their products can't be washed or reused once they're dirty. However, Swiffer does have refills and replacement parts. If your duster gets dirty, you can replace it with a new dusting component instead of buying a completely new product, making it more cost-effective and less wasteful.