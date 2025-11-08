New York's Cute Village Near NYC Has A Walkable Downtown And Riverfront Views

New York doesn't begin and end with Times Square or Central Park. Just north of NYC lies Nyack, a petite Hudson River village that highlights a small-town lifestyle with easy access to the big city. Tucked in Rockland County, this riverside retreat offers sweeping views of the Hudson Valley and a refreshing contrast to the fast-paced life in the city. The walkable downtown is packed with galleries, boutiques, jazz clubs, and top-rated restaurants that give the village an artsy, vibrant energy year-round. Just steps away, visitors can unwind along the riverfront with kayak rentals, scenic trails, and sunset views over the Hudson River.

If you're already in NYC, getting to Nyack is easy. It's about 37 minutes away from Manhattan and its breathtaking and iconic downtown skylines, making it a quick and scenic escape perfect for a weekend getaway. Visitors relying on public transportation can catch the direct Rockland Coaches bus to the Port Authority Bus Terminal for roughly $12 (at time of writing). For those flying in, the busy East Coast LaGuardia Airport is the most convenient major option, located about a 40-minute drive from the village.

Nyack also offers a range of lodging options. The contemporary Hotel Nyack pairs upscale comfort with bold, industrial-chic design and a well-regarded on-site restaurant. Those looking for something more budget-friendly can check out FairBridge Inn Express Nyack, known for its clean rooms, friendly service, and complimentary breakfast. Staying in Nyack means that you're in proximity to its refreshing downtown and riverfront areas, which are a ton of fun to explore.