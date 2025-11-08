Colorado's Gateway To The Chicago Basin Is A Historic Rail Stop With Alpine Adventures And Scenic Views

The Chicago Basin can also be explored on a private tour with a hiking guide through San Juan Mountain Guides, beginning with the train journey from Durango to Needleton. The three-day hiking packages include climbing gear and equipment, guides, and cooking necessities, and cost around $1,100 (at time of writing). If you decide to go at it without a guide, visit the San Juan Mountains Association for detailed information when planning your trip, and specific regulations for safety and legal requirements. If you're going on your own, be sure to tell someone where you are going and follow other safety tips for solo hiking.

If you're going to Needleton and camping at the Chicago Basin during the summer months (especially between July 4 and Labor Day Weekend), expect to encounter loads of other hikers along the way. The first portion of the trail is through private lands, and while independent agreements are in place allowing hikers to pass through, just be sure to stay on the trail. Hiking is very remote, and there are no trail facilities, so travelers should bring extra food and water.

There are several hikes to choose from through the Weminuche Wilderness area, but most people visit the area to hike the 14ers to soak in the unbelievable views. Since the trains leave from Durango, it's worth staying in the city for a few days before or after the trip, as there are many other outdoor adventures in the surrounding Four Corners area, including Mesa Verde National Park. Durango also has numerous accommodations, ranging from quaint hotels to cozy cabins, like the riverside O-Bar-O log cabins. Another great choice is the Strater Hotel in downtown Durango, a historic gem complete with a Wild West-style saloon and live entertainment. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is Durango–La Plata County Airport, located just 20 minutes southeast of downtown, with daily connections to major hubs.