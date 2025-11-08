Colorado's Gateway To The Chicago Basin Is A Historic Rail Stop With Alpine Adventures And Scenic Views
Tucked away between several Colorado mountain peaks is an unincorporated community that serves as a jumping-off point for epic hiking in the Chicago Basin. Located in San Juan County at an elevation of 8,277 feet, Needleton is a fascinating historic ghost town. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Needleton was once a rail station with a small post office, but a 1927 flood wiped the town out. Today, two wooden water tanks are the only things that remain, serving as a reminder of yesteryear. Yet, every summer, hikers pass through to explore the remote and rugged area to reach the Chicago Basin, home to three different "14ers" (mountains that are at least 14,000 feet in elevation): Sunlight Peak, Mt. Eolus, and Windom Peak.
Needleton can be reached from Durango as a flag stop on a historic Colorado railroad, which is particularly beautiful in the fall, as the train passes the Animas River. The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is an iconic steam railroad that has been operating since 1882, and is even a designated National Historic Landmark. The journey cuts through the picturesque San Juan mountains, making this adventure one for the books. Hikers visiting the area can be dropped off in Needleton, but it's a quick stop, so be ready to go. It's also important to know that there are no facilities at the stop, so those hiking the Chicago Basin should have all necessities in advance.
Hiking and camping in the Chicago Basin
The Chicago Basin can also be explored on a private tour with a hiking guide through San Juan Mountain Guides, beginning with the train journey from Durango to Needleton. The three-day hiking packages include climbing gear and equipment, guides, and cooking necessities, and cost around $1,100 (at time of writing). If you decide to go at it without a guide, visit the San Juan Mountains Association for detailed information when planning your trip, and specific regulations for safety and legal requirements. If you're going on your own, be sure to tell someone where you are going and follow other safety tips for solo hiking.
If you're going to Needleton and camping at the Chicago Basin during the summer months (especially between July 4 and Labor Day Weekend), expect to encounter loads of other hikers along the way. The first portion of the trail is through private lands, and while independent agreements are in place allowing hikers to pass through, just be sure to stay on the trail. Hiking is very remote, and there are no trail facilities, so travelers should bring extra food and water.
There are several hikes to choose from through the Weminuche Wilderness area, but most people visit the area to hike the 14ers to soak in the unbelievable views. Since the trains leave from Durango, it's worth staying in the city for a few days before or after the trip, as there are many other outdoor adventures in the surrounding Four Corners area, including Mesa Verde National Park. Durango also has numerous accommodations, ranging from quaint hotels to cozy cabins, like the riverside O-Bar-O log cabins. Another great choice is the Strater Hotel in downtown Durango, a historic gem complete with a Wild West-style saloon and live entertainment. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is Durango–La Plata County Airport, located just 20 minutes southeast of downtown, with daily connections to major hubs.