This Historic Colorado Railroad Offers A Timeless Journey Into The Heart Of Fall Foliage And Mountain Beauty
Exploring the world by train unlocks a unique kind of magic, as the timeless journeys immerse travelers in a sense of nostalgia, echoing a time when the voyage was just as thrilling as the final destination. Beyond offering a glimpse into bygone eras, railway adventures are a window to the remote natural scenery that makes American landscapes so captivating. They also offer a place to relax and unwind with a sense of unhurried leisure. For the perfect immersion into autumnal landscapes, a journey on Colorado's Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a must.
While there's no denying that the aviation industry changed the world of travel forever, more and more people are gravitating toward traveling by train. According to Amtrak, the only national intercity passenger rail company in the U.S., more than 32 million people traveled by train in 2024 — a 15% increase from the year before. As the world gets more and more chaotic, explorers are looking for a way to slow down and truly experience the natural beauty all around.
As you relax in plush seats and watch the world go by (without battling long TSA lines and crowds), the freedom you enjoy is unparalleled. Read a new book, socialize with other riders, get some work done, or keep your eyes peeled to take in vistas ranging from coastal retreats to mountain beauty. One of the most enchanting railroads in the country, the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, will take you into the heart of fall, revealing stunning scenes of Colorado's vibrant foliage.
What to see on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad
As train travel makes a resurgence, there are many routes to consider. Escape on the California Zephyr, "America's Greatest Train Journey" and a cross-country marvel through seven scenic states, or the Texas Eagle, the country's longest train ride, which boasts diverse, breathtaking scenery of mountains, rivers, and big cities between Chicago and San Antonio. But to plunge yourself into fall foliage, take a ride on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.
Departing from the Durango Depot, located right on the edge of town, vintage locomotives from the 1920s whisk travelers up into the San Juan National Forest, part of the Rocky Mountains. Winding through the Animas Canyon to the nearby Silverton on a three-hour trek, this full-day excursion runs year-round, but it is especially stunning when fall foliage lights up the hills in bold reds, brilliant yellows, and rustic oranges. After arriving in Silverton, visitors explore the mining town for about two hours — sans cell reception — where a museum, mining heritage center, and shops are waiting before you venture back down the mountain.
The striking scenery remains untouched from decades past. With towering mountain peaks in the distance, a river meandering below, jagged canyons all around, and views of old mining camps and stagecoach roads, you'll feel as if you've been transported back to the Gold Rush days. Visit in September or October to spot quaking aspens and narrow-leaf cottonwoods changing color, or you can enjoy a winter route through Cascade Canyon that showcases Colorado's snow-covered landscapes.
A look back at the history of Colorado's most beautiful train ride
Now a National Historic Landmark, modern-day experiences aim to showcase what traveling by train was like back when this route first started in 1882. Then called the Denver and Rio Grande Railway, it was originally designed to cart gold and silver ore down the mountain. But unlike many historic rails in the country, this one was also intended for passenger service from the very start.
Over the years, the route has seen its fair share of challenges, from snow and floods to the Spanish flu epidemic and a takeover by the government during World War I. After many of the mines closed and tourism to the region slowed, the train's staff scrambled to bring in more visitors, later attempting to appeal to Hollywood. Several famous films were later shot with the train, reviving interest in the region. But it wasn't until the 1980s that the tourist elements of the train really flourished. Now owned and operated by American Heritage Railways, the historic components of these rides are always placed at the forefront.
The railroad isn't the only place to step back in time while in Durango, a riverside hub near the Four Corners region with trails, trains, and mesa magic. Other historic landmarks in the area include the Strater Hotel and its Diamond Belle Saloon, the Old Hundred Gold Mine, and the Aztec Ruins National Monument in nearby New Mexico.