Maine's 'Heart Of The Lakes Region' Has Fishing Fun And Paddling Adventures In A Boardwalk Retreat
Lakes and Mountains is the straightforward name for a particular region of western Maine. Far from the chilly Atlantic, there are hundreds of glacial lakes between two mountain ranges that offer a scenic backdrop in the Pine Tree State. At this beautiful region's heart is the lovely town of Naples, which is the perfect spot to launch a woodsy, lake-filled, and rejuvenating vacation.
Located just 13 miles away from Sebago Lake, the deepest in New England, this small town's main attraction is the Naples Causeway. There has been a bridge spanning Long Lake since the early 19th century, but over the last hundred years, the Causeway has evolved from a basic wooden bridge into a central hub of activity where visitors can come to enjoy the views and launch their boats. A boardwalk spans that waterfront near the Causeway, perfect for strolling and perusing local shops.
Summer after summer, Naples has charmed vacationers and earned itself the "Heart of the Lakes Region" moniker, which not only refers to the town's geographical location but also the energy it attracts with plenty of family fun and great fishing on offer. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to pay a visit to Naples, Maine.
The best things to do in Naples, Maine
For maximum relaxation in Naples, head straight to the beaches on Sebago Lake. One top choice is Tassel Top Beach, which has a designated swimming area, and camping is possible on Nason's Beach if you want to wake up to a view of the water. Of course, there's plenty to do back in Naples to keep you occupied with main attractions like fun parks with arcades and mini golf for kids, and the Songo River Queen II, a candy-striped paddle-wheeler boat that has been running sightseeing tours since 1982. If a leisurely afternoon of paddling is up your alley, rent a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard from Sebago Kayak Company. The main store is located right on the Naples Causeway, plus they'll drop off gear at locations in the area like Sebago State Park.
If you prefer to drive your own boat, you can rent one from the Causeway Marina and launch it from one of the public boat ramps. If you've got your fishing poles ready to go, you can try your luck at catching trout and salmon in this area on your own or book a guided charter with Sebago Sport Fishing. Just know that if you don't have a Maine fishing license already, every angler over 16 is required to purchase one. Or, get the bird's-eye view over the lake region with a scenic flight with Naples Seaplane Adventures. If you're interested in more animal spotting around the state, consider hitting up one of Maine's ultimate wildlife destinations.
Planning your trip
The best time to visit Maine depends on your interests, but if you want to enjoy ideal weather conditions for fun on the lake, summer is the best time to visit Naples. The season kicks off in June as the weather warms up, followed by the epic Fourth of July celebrations, and the Classic Boat and Auto Show in August, which is around when you can also attend the mega-fun annual demonstration of amphibious cars, which will roll straight off the Causeway and into the water.
To get to Naples, you can fly into the closest airport, which is Portland International (PWM), 38 miles southeast, about an hour's drive away. Whether you're thinking of doing a week-long getaway or just a cozy weekend by the lake, book your stay at one of Naples' charming hotels, like the historic Hamilton House, boasting 11 tasteful Victorian-style rooms and a delicious breakfast. For eating out, you will find plenty of casual joints where you can get classic Maine lobster rolls, but for the best sunset and cocktail experience, reserve a table at Rick's Cafe.