Maine's 'Heart Of The Lakes Region' Has Fishing Fun And Paddling Adventures In A Boardwalk Retreat

Lakes and Mountains is the straightforward name for a particular region of western Maine. Far from the chilly Atlantic, there are hundreds of glacial lakes between two mountain ranges that offer a scenic backdrop in the Pine Tree State. At this beautiful region's heart is the lovely town of Naples, which is the perfect spot to launch a woodsy, lake-filled, and rejuvenating vacation.

Located just 13 miles away from Sebago Lake, the deepest in New England, this small town's main attraction is the Naples Causeway. There has been a bridge spanning Long Lake since the early 19th century, but over the last hundred years, the Causeway has evolved from a basic wooden bridge into a central hub of activity where visitors can come to enjoy the views and launch their boats. A boardwalk spans that waterfront near the Causeway, perfect for strolling and perusing local shops.

Summer after summer, Naples has charmed vacationers and earned itself the "Heart of the Lakes Region" moniker, which not only refers to the town's geographical location but also the energy it attracts with plenty of family fun and great fishing on offer. Here's everything you need to know if you plan to pay a visit to Naples, Maine.