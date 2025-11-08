Nestled In Pennsylvania's Valley View Region Is A Charming Borough With Italian Restaurants And Mountain Views
Scranton, Pennsylvania, might be famous as the home of fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company (as well as for being an affordable Pennsylvania gem of diverse dining and art) –- but did you know that just over 10 miles away is a delightful, tight-knit community with delicious cuisine and stunning nature views? That'd be the borough of Jessup, which clocks in with around 4,500 inhabitants but has plenty to offer despite its small size. The town is nestled in the Valley View region, which comprises Archbald, Blakely, and Jessup. Jessup was originally settled as a coal-mining hotspot during the mid- to late 1800s. The metropolis saw an influx of immigrants over the years seeking work in this hub for mining anthracite, a kind of coal. Today, it's a town rich with the legacy of its myriad, diverse cultural heritages.
From Scranton, it's a quick 14-minute drive up U.S. Route 6 East to get to Jessup. At under two and a half hours by car from New York City and from Philadelphia, it's easily accessible for folks from larger metro centers in the area. To get here from further away, you'll want to fly into nearby Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP), which is conveniently under 20 minutes away.
Dine on delectable Italian food in Jessup
If you pick one cuisine to enjoy during your time here, let it be Italian. Many of the 19th- and 20th-century immigrants to Jessup were from Italy, and the town retains a strong Italian cultural pride today, from the Saint Ubaldo Day celebrations in mid-May to the area's many molto bene restaurants. For an authentic Italian meal, grab a table at Cafe Colarusso, which has been around since 1977 — and, impressively, has remained in the Colarusso family that whole time. Don't miss the pizzas, made with fresh dough — especially the Red Pizza, Cafe Coarusso's stone-baked specialty.
Or make your way to Pietro's Restaurant, an underrated neighborhood gem where you can enjoy Italian entrées including mouthwatering veal marsala, steak, stuffed mushrooms, and an assortment of pasta dishes. Be sure to save room for dessert — and always check to see what's on the specials menu. For more delicious Italian cuisine in the tri-state area, look for restaurants in Pittsburgh's Little Italy neighborhood.
Take in Jessup's gorgeous mountain views
After fueling up at one of Jessup's numerous Italian eateries, getting outdoors in the area's lush nature is a must-do activity. At nearby Moosic Mountain (no, it's not a typo), you'll find the Dick and Nancy Eales Preserve: around 2,250 acres of what's known as ridge-top heath barrens, comprising berry bushes and other shrubs, oak and pine forest, and a variety of wildlife. Managed by The Nature Conservancy, this preserve is open every day from dawn to dusk and is a great spot for birders, as well as hikers, walkers, and mountain bikers.
If traversing the hills on two wheels sparks your fancy and you're up for a challenge, hop on your bike and take on the Moosic Mountain Big Tour. This route's elevation gain is a whopping 1,000 feet over the course of its 12 miles. Looking for something less intense? Almost all the trails in the preserve are open to cyclists as well, so you've got plenty of options. If you're on foot and looking for a trail to hike, one stellar choice is the 3.6-mile Blueberry Loop. This well-maintained loop takes you to a scenic overlook, and it's perfect for catching a magnificent sunset. For more scenic outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, seek out the lush getaway of Mount Pocono.