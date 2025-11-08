Nestled In Pennsylvania's Valley View Region Is A Charming Borough With Italian Restaurants And Mountain Views

Scranton, Pennsylvania, might be famous as the home of fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company (as well as for being an affordable Pennsylvania gem of diverse dining and art) –- but did you know that just over 10 miles away is a delightful, tight-knit community with delicious cuisine and stunning nature views? That'd be the borough of Jessup, which clocks in with around 4,500 inhabitants but has plenty to offer despite its small size. The town is nestled in the Valley View region, which comprises Archbald, Blakely, and Jessup. Jessup was originally settled as a coal-mining hotspot during the mid- to late 1800s. The metropolis saw an influx of immigrants over the years seeking work in this hub for mining anthracite, a kind of coal. Today, it's a town rich with the legacy of its myriad, diverse cultural heritages.

From Scranton, it's a quick 14-minute drive up U.S. Route 6 East to get to Jessup. At under two and a half hours by car from New York City and from Philadelphia, it's easily accessible for folks from larger metro centers in the area. To get here from further away, you'll want to fly into nearby Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP), which is conveniently under 20 minutes away.