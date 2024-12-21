A City With One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Pennsylvania Gem Of Diverse Dining And Art

Scranton, Pennsylvania brought the most famous fictional paper company to life, but off-screen, it's a budget-friendly small town filled with personality. Thanks to Steve Carell and the creators of TV's hit series "The Office," there's been a spotlight on the city that holds a population of over 75,800 people (via U.S. Census Bureau, 2023). However, it's been a thriving community long before "The World's Best Boss" appeared on television.

While the show displays Scranton as a dreary place to live, it's quite the opposite. For starters, it attracts homeowners and retains residents with its affordable living. Realtor named it one of the "Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Cost of Living — Where You Get the Most for Every Dollar." A 2024 median home price in Scranton is $243,450, compared to a big city like Miami, where the median home price is double that cost at $655,000. Per an average of $100 in necessities, you're only paying $91.90 in Scranton. While it may not seem like massive savings, $8.10 every two weeks can add up to an extra $421.20 per year.

The Electric City is a trendy Pennsylvania town known for its art scene, and that might just be what keeps people around. With tattoo conventions, mural-painted walkways, and theatre productions, it's an artist's playground. It's also appealing to foodies who visit. Their multicultural food scene proves that Scranton is more than just one too many margaritas at Chili's, as "The Office" portrayed.