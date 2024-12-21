A City With One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Pennsylvania Gem Of Diverse Dining And Art
Scranton, Pennsylvania brought the most famous fictional paper company to life, but off-screen, it's a budget-friendly small town filled with personality. Thanks to Steve Carell and the creators of TV's hit series "The Office," there's been a spotlight on the city that holds a population of over 75,800 people (via U.S. Census Bureau, 2023). However, it's been a thriving community long before "The World's Best Boss" appeared on television.
While the show displays Scranton as a dreary place to live, it's quite the opposite. For starters, it attracts homeowners and retains residents with its affordable living. Realtor named it one of the "Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Cost of Living — Where You Get the Most for Every Dollar." A 2024 median home price in Scranton is $243,450, compared to a big city like Miami, where the median home price is double that cost at $655,000. Per an average of $100 in necessities, you're only paying $91.90 in Scranton. While it may not seem like massive savings, $8.10 every two weeks can add up to an extra $421.20 per year.
The Electric City is a trendy Pennsylvania town known for its art scene, and that might just be what keeps people around. With tattoo conventions, mural-painted walkways, and theatre productions, it's an artist's playground. It's also appealing to foodies who visit. Their multicultural food scene proves that Scranton is more than just one too many margaritas at Chili's, as "The Office" portrayed.
The Scranton art scene and things to do
Like many low-cost American cities with niche attractions, like the southern food in McAllen, Texas, the Electric City has a thriving arts community that dates back to 1866, when the city was incorporated. Today, Scranton is filled with museums, like the Electric City Trolley Station & Museum and Steamtown National Historic Site, that tell the tale of how the town got its nickname as the first city to have electric streetcars. Also, buy tickets to a show by the local theatre company or stroll along the Artist For Art (AFA) Gallery. Keep your eyes peeled as you walk the streets of Scranton and check out the Lackawanna County Mural Trail. Artists have painted the town with colorful masterpieces from the sidewalk to the tops of the buildings.
Not all of Scranton's art is locally based, as they get international recognition from national television shows, major motion pictures, and even music industry performers. Walk the red carpet and skip the Hollywood crowds to visit another under-the-radar filming gem. Believe it or not, "The Office" used the city as a set, and you can take a self-guided walking tour to find all of the spots. The city was mentioned on other shows, like "Ted Lasso," and there is even an international rock group (The Menzingers) who claim the Pennsylvania town as home. Furthermore, Barstool's Dave Portnoy did his "one-bite pizza reviews" at three local Scranton pizzerias.
Where to eat and drink
Around Scranton, your biggest debate might be where to eat. The cozy city has various options to satisfy your taste buds, from tacos to sushi and pizza. As mentioned, Dave Portnoy traveled to Scranton and did a pizza review on different pizzerias, like Alfredo's Café. Portnoy, known to be unfiltered and completely honest, rated this place a 7.4 out of 10 and praised the flavor. Alfredo's made the Top 10 Best Restaurants in Scranton on TripAdvisor, the No. 1 being Casa Bella.
Scranton also has unique spots, like Noir Dark Spirits, which has a spooky theme year-round ... not just in October. From the decor down to the plating of the food, the details matter at this dining spot. They have skull-imprinted butter atop a juicy pork chop and pumpkin soup, served in a pumpkin. There are also events at night, and some are more risqué than others, so if you are to bring a party to this brooding restaurant, check their calendar. Additionally, Cooper's Seafood House is also a unique eatery, as the building is shaped like a lighthouse. This place is a more family-friendly option.
While you might go to Scranton for the Hollywood lore, you'll instantly fall in love with its affordable art scene and tasty dining options. You might even look into moving here, as it could fit more into your budget than most big cities.