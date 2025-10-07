Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough In The Poconos Mountains Brims With Outdoor Fun And Peaceful Scenery

The Poconos are a gem for outdoor recreation and gorgeous scenery. And while some of its more famous sights are in Mount Pocono's surrounding area, you'll find plenty of outdoor fun right in town, too. Be sure to spend some time at the Knob, a 33-acre park which offers jaw-dropping Delaware Water Gap views. To reach the Knob Overlook, the park's best viewpoint, you can drive right up Knob Road, or follow a short and easy trail. For more peaceful views right in Mount Pocono, follow the Merry Hill Trail, which leads through forest and wetland scenery. Just a mile long, it takes half an hour to an hour to complete. More idyllic Mount Pocono views can be found at Pocono Summit Lake, as well, or a few minutes away at Stillwater Lake. Here, you can enjoy activities like boating or fishing.

Some exciting hiking can be found in nearby Big Pocono State Park, which centers Camelback Mountain. Here, you can explore its over 8 miles of trails, complete with views of three different states. Most of its trails are considered moderately difficult, but those looking for the park's easiest trail shouldn't skip the 1-mile Indian Trail. Keep in mind that the park is closed from December through March. The state's tallest waterfall, the ethereal Raymondskill Falls, is just an hour away, and well worth the drive.