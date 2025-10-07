Pennsylvania's Friendly Borough In The Poconos Mountains Brims With Outdoor Fun And Peaceful Scenery
From artsy little lake towns to endless spectacular nature, figuring out which pocket to base yourself in of the Poconos Mountains' expansive 2,400-square-miles is no easy task. But if you're looking for a centrally located and peaceful retreat to explore one of Pennsylvania's most impressive features, Mount Pocono is the ideal starting point. Resting at Monroe County's highest elevation, Mount Pocono Borough is perfect for spending lots of time in nature, enjoying tranquil views, and adventuring through the Poconos.
Mount Pocono was settled in the mid-19th century, going on to become a thriving tourist hub over the next few decades. Things quieted down in the mid-1900s, until the Poconos had a resurgence in popularity in the '60s. Today, the quiet borough is a gateway to some of the Poconos' best outdoor adventuring, like the year-round resort blending beauty and thrills, Camelback Ski Resort, just 15 minutes away, and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which is 25 minutes away by car.
What to do in Mount Pocono
The Poconos are a gem for outdoor recreation and gorgeous scenery. And while some of its more famous sights are in Mount Pocono's surrounding area, you'll find plenty of outdoor fun right in town, too. Be sure to spend some time at the Knob, a 33-acre park which offers jaw-dropping Delaware Water Gap views. To reach the Knob Overlook, the park's best viewpoint, you can drive right up Knob Road, or follow a short and easy trail. For more peaceful views right in Mount Pocono, follow the Merry Hill Trail, which leads through forest and wetland scenery. Just a mile long, it takes half an hour to an hour to complete. More idyllic Mount Pocono views can be found at Pocono Summit Lake, as well, or a few minutes away at Stillwater Lake. Here, you can enjoy activities like boating or fishing.
Some exciting hiking can be found in nearby Big Pocono State Park, which centers Camelback Mountain. Here, you can explore its over 8 miles of trails, complete with views of three different states. Most of its trails are considered moderately difficult, but those looking for the park's easiest trail shouldn't skip the 1-mile Indian Trail. Keep in mind that the park is closed from December through March. The state's tallest waterfall, the ethereal Raymondskill Falls, is just an hour away, and well worth the drive.
Planning your Mount Pocono adventure
To get here, Mount Pocono is just a two-hour drive from Philadelphia and New York City, and a few minutes away from Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport. For a top stay in the Poconos, Maurrocks — A Pocono Mountain Bed & Breakfast Inn — is a 5-star accommodation tucked into a Mount Pocono garden. Your stay in the 1948 home includes a homemade breakfast, free wine, and access to streaming platforms. Rooms are decorated in authentic 1940s furniture and Art Deco style, and the cozy bed and breakfast is home to four different dogs as well.
If camping is more your speed, you can also do that right in Mount Pocono. Mount Pocono Campground is open from late April to mid-October. The campground even offers amenities like a heated pool (open from Memorial Day to Labor Day), a playground, a two-story entertainment center, a library, and more. While visiting Pennsylvania's mountains, be sure to also spend time in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania's "gateway to the Poconos."