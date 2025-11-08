The Unexpected Controversial Word Tourists Should Never Utter While Visiting Atlanta, Georgia

If you're born and raised a Georgia peach, you can probably tell if someone is a local or a visitor based on the nicknames they give each city. Atlanta has a few; although, not all of them are well-liked by those who live in town. Whether you're walking down the Beltline — a network of trails, eateries, and parks — or you're strolling through the suburbs, the sentiment is pretty much the same throughout: Do not call the city "Hot'lanta." To be frank, there's really no other reason other than the fact that residents think it's cringe and outdated. Locals sounded off in a seven-year-old Reddit thread, but in the last year, an Atlanta resident wrote a piece in the Traveler stating that the general position has not changed.

According to Atlanta magazine, it originated from a writer who lived in Tennessee. In the late 1950s, the writer wrote a column using the nickname, and it spread like wildfire — even the Allman Brother's Band named a song after it. You might think this would add appeal to the name, right? Wrong. Atlanta magazine explains that unless you really want to see a local shudder in disgust, avoid the word. After all, if there is anything you must know about the Southern U.S., they are pretty protective of where they're from, so it's best not to cross that line.