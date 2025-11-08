The Unexpected Controversial Word Tourists Should Never Utter While Visiting Atlanta, Georgia
If you're born and raised a Georgia peach, you can probably tell if someone is a local or a visitor based on the nicknames they give each city. Atlanta has a few; although, not all of them are well-liked by those who live in town. Whether you're walking down the Beltline — a network of trails, eateries, and parks — or you're strolling through the suburbs, the sentiment is pretty much the same throughout: Do not call the city "Hot'lanta." To be frank, there's really no other reason other than the fact that residents think it's cringe and outdated. Locals sounded off in a seven-year-old Reddit thread, but in the last year, an Atlanta resident wrote a piece in the Traveler stating that the general position has not changed.
According to Atlanta magazine, it originated from a writer who lived in Tennessee. In the late 1950s, the writer wrote a column using the nickname, and it spread like wildfire — even the Allman Brother's Band named a song after it. You might think this would add appeal to the name, right? Wrong. Atlanta magazine explains that unless you really want to see a local shudder in disgust, avoid the word. After all, if there is anything you must know about the Southern U.S., they are pretty protective of where they're from, so it's best not to cross that line.
Nicknames approved by Atlanta locals
As soon as you walk out of the world's busiest airport (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport), you might see slogans with adorable nicknames as a way to show affection to the city. If you see "Hot'lanta," it's a good guess the copywriter for that brand isn't a native. However, there are nicknames that locals adore. As someone who lived not too far away, in Augusta, I met plenty of people from the capital city that referred to it as "The A." Redditors also agree, and some add "ATL" to the list.
Usher, a proud Atlanta resident, has consistently referred to his home city as "A-Town," and even released a song "A-Town Girl" in 2024 with Latto, so it's safe to say that "A-Town" is still considered to be cool. Beyond Usher and Latto's stamp of approval, Atlanta's identity shows up in TV series', food culture, and sports. The city has a big impact in the U.S., and has made it's mark in pop culture globally ... the locals just want to make sure the visitors aren't ruining their reputation!
Want to learn about residential areas in Atlanta? Check out one of its best neighborhoods with upscale shopping, rich history, and a vibrant nightlife.