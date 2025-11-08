Northern Ohio's Nearly 100-Mile Spectacular Rail-Trail Travels Through Delightful Towns And Parks

There's something particularly exciting about a roaming holiday spent discovering the many small towns that dot the country. You can go through byways and road trips, but why not combine it with a retreat to nature by embarking on a rail trail journey? There are many rail trails worth exploring in North America, and when you're in Ohio, set your sights on Northern Ohio's North Coast Inland Trail. The trail is approximately 100 miles through small towns and communities from Lorain to the Toledo area of Northern Ohio.

The trail is actually an ongoing project that began in 1992 with a vision from seven park districts to connect the region. The original route was based on the Toledo, Norwalk, and Cleveland Railroad line, which passed through the agricultural regions of Northern Ohio. Currently, the trail is broken up among the counties of Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, and Lorain. There are paved paths in portions of the trail that are maintained by the county parks, while others have rougher terrain. It's an all-purpose trail for non-motorized vehicles, but it's most popular as a cycling route. It can also be used for hiking, skating, or cross-country skiing. As the whole trail isn't finished, it's not a completely linear path from start to end. Some routes might take you through town traffic, alongside trains, or require you to double back to continue to a different section.. Though there are multiple counties included in the trail, the portions of Lorain County, Huron County, Sandusky, and Ottawa County are the most popular portions to explore.