Northern Ohio's Nearly 100-Mile Spectacular Rail-Trail Travels Through Delightful Towns And Parks
There's something particularly exciting about a roaming holiday spent discovering the many small towns that dot the country. You can go through byways and road trips, but why not combine it with a retreat to nature by embarking on a rail trail journey? There are many rail trails worth exploring in North America, and when you're in Ohio, set your sights on Northern Ohio's North Coast Inland Trail. The trail is approximately 100 miles through small towns and communities from Lorain to the Toledo area of Northern Ohio.
The trail is actually an ongoing project that began in 1992 with a vision from seven park districts to connect the region. The original route was based on the Toledo, Norwalk, and Cleveland Railroad line, which passed through the agricultural regions of Northern Ohio. Currently, the trail is broken up among the counties of Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, and Lorain. There are paved paths in portions of the trail that are maintained by the county parks, while others have rougher terrain. It's an all-purpose trail for non-motorized vehicles, but it's most popular as a cycling route. It can also be used for hiking, skating, or cross-country skiing. As the whole trail isn't finished, it's not a completely linear path from start to end. Some routes might take you through town traffic, alongside trains, or require you to double back to continue to a different section.. Though there are multiple counties included in the trail, the portions of Lorain County, Huron County, Sandusky, and Ottawa County are the most popular portions to explore.
What to see and do along the North Coast Inland Trail
The landscapes you'll see are primarily of the rural and agricultural scenes of fields, farms, and rails. The section managed by Lorain County is entirely paved and covers 29 miles of the entire trail. Here, there are loads of opportunities to explore the Lorain County Metro Parks, like the Cascade Park in Elyria. The park features waterfalls, hiking trails, a nature center, and a portion of the Black River. From the Gateway Trailhead in Elyria, you'll find the southernmost part of the Black River Bikeway, another biking trail you can go on to explore the reservations under the county. In Oberlin, you can also dive deeper into the history of the Underground Railroad and the town's part in the anti-slavery movement of the 19th century.
Further down the trail, you can cycle to Huron County's section that covers 28 miles. This part of the trail is especially great for any train lovers, where you might chance upon trains passing by, as the route runs along an active rail corridor. There are also many charming and historic small towns to explore in this county, specifically Monroeville and Norwalk. Next up is Sandusky and Ottawa County, which also covers 28 miles of the trail. Included in this is a portion of Ohio's Buckeye Trail, a whopping 1,447 miles of outdoor adventure that loops around the state, passing through Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the North Coast Inland Trail.
Planning your trip through the trail
Start your journey by flying in from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, then head to Lorain, a lakeside escape known as the "International City," about 40 minutes away. From here, you can spend a day or two in Lorain or explore the areas also nestled on the shores of Lake Erie. On the other end, the Sandusky and Ottawa County section ends at Elmore, a 30-minute drive from Toledo. Though it's typically divided into the different counties' sections, you can start from any of the many access points along the way.
Both sections in Lorain County and Sandusky County are managed by the county parks, but the portion of Huron County is managed by volunteers, so the trails may not always be well-maintained. Additionally, the terrain here is a mix of asphalt and crushed stone, and previous visitors note that the ride coming into Norwalk is often the roughest of the whole section, but that it's not too bad overall. Some signage or markers may not be updated, so make sure to read up on the specifics of the route before heading for the road. Some parts are shaded, while other paths might have you basking in the sun, so don't forget to pack the sunscreen. And if you find yourself in need of a bike in Fremont, they offer a Cycle Sandusky County Bike Share program where you can borrow a bike for free.