Situated Between Toledo And Cleveland Is Ohio's Diverse Lakeside Escape Known As 'The International City'
If you're looking for a Midwest vacation escape, the Great Lakes offer some of the best scenery and activities in the region. But what if you're looking for beachside access, a diverse community, rich history, and a small-town feel? Well, you're describing the city of Lorain in Ohio, which is also known as the International City.
Situated just west of Cleveland and Lakewood, an underrated, walkable Ohio city with Victorian-era charm, Lorain has everything you could need or want from a Midwest destination. It's nestled along the edge of Lake Erie, where it feeds into the Black River, giving it some beautiful lakeside views you won't want to miss. The city also has deep historical roots you can explore, and it has some of the best restaurants in the area. So, while larger cities like Cleveland or Toledo get most of the attention, Lorain is truly a hidden gem just waiting to be uncovered and appreciated.
Why is Lorain, Ohio, considered the international city?
As with most cities in the United States, Lorain experienced a boom of immigrants during the late 19th century. Given its position at the mouth of the Black River, Lorain became an industrial powerhouse in the region, attracting people of all walks of life looking for work and opportunities. However, unlike other cities that adopted a handful of immigrant populations, Lorain became a great melting pot with 55 distinct nationalities. Its moniker came about around 1890 and has stuck to this day. To celebrate its diversity, Lorain hosts the annual International Festival in the last full week of June.
While the steel industry still operates out of Lorain, the city is much more of a tourist hotspot than a commercial hub. The best places to experience the lakeside elegance of Lorain are at Lakeview Beach and Lakeside Landing, a public park at the entrance to the Black River. Out on the water, you'll see the Lorain Lighthouse, which you can tour during the summer. The lighthouse also sells sunset dinner cruise tickets, including a special option to view fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Speaking of holidays and celebrations, Lorain knows a thing or two about hosting a festival. While the International Festival is one of the oldest and most popular, the city hosts various live events throughout the year. There's the FireFish Art Festival, the Lorain County Fair, the North Ridgeville Corn Festival, and the Rockin' on the River concert series. If you visit Lorain during the summer, there's plenty to do during your stay.
Planning an international style trip to Lorain
Fortunately, because Lorain is so close to Cleveland, you can just fly into the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, which is about a 40-minute drive away. However, keep in mind that it's one of the airports across America with the worst TSA experiences, so make sure to give yourself some extra time when flying out. Also, since you'll be in Cleveland, you might want to check out other local attractions, like one of America's first indoor shopping centers, which is also a crystal palace.
If you want to stay next to the lake, you have two options within Lorain: the Ariel Broadway Hotel, which was built in 1925, or the Beacon Bed and Breakfast, which overlooks Lakeview Park. Otherwise, Lorain has surprisingly few hotels, although there is a cluster next to Highway 2 on the southwestern edge of the city.
As an international city, Lorain has a diverse selection of restaurants. However, because it's also the Midwest, most of these places are casual and friendly. You can get Chinese food at Pine Garden Restaurant, Vietnamese food at Pho Ever, Greek food at Gyros & More, or Puerto Rican Food at El Kefon. If you're looking for American cuisine and a place to grab a pint, the best options are Bascule Brewery and Public House or the Brass & Bronze Foundry Bar.