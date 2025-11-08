Costco's Rugged And Dependable 2-In-1 Road Trip Essential Is A Lifesaver That's Built To Last
Space is limited on a road trip. You don't want to pack too lightly and forget an essential at home, or overpack the car with anything that may not be needed. For trips where cutting back is a necessity, this rugged and dependable 2-in-1 car maintenance essential could be a lifesaver, and a clever packing hack for your next long road trip.
At Costco and online, you can purchase the CAT 2500 Amp Lithium Jump Starter and Air Compressor. This device serves two purposes, combining both a 2500 Peak Amp Jump Starter and a 120 PSI Digital Air Compressor. The device is capable of jump-starting 12V cars and trucks up to 8 cylinders without needing another car engine present to do so, and it comes with its own cables. For some extra peace of mind on a road trip, especially if you plan to drive through unpopulated stretches of the country, this item doesn't take up a lot of room. Currently, it retails at Costco for $114.99.
While many reviewers report it working right out of the box, others report that it can be a little tricky, and potentially frustrating, to figure out. It's best to test this product at home before taking it on a trip to ensure you have the mechanics down or can figure them out without access to the internet, should you need it. If you want to avoid using this feature, this affordable Sam's Club find can save you from a dead battery on your next road trip.
Never worry about a low tire on the road
As it comes with its own jumper cables, you'll always be able to kick-start your battery without outside intervention, no matter where you are on the road. The device also features ports that allow you to charge devices that require significantly less power, such as a phone or laptop. This can come in handy on a road trip with a lot of friends and one charging port.
Being able to jump your car battery on your own is handy, but the CAT 2500 Amp Lithium Jump Starter and Air Compressor is also perfect for inflating tires, which sets it apart from other jump starters. As other reviewers note, you can use this device on all kinds of tires, and you could just use it for bikes instead of your car. However, it is good for a quick fill-up on the road or in your driveway if you notice one of your tires running low on air. Measuring 10.5 inches high, 9.4 inches wide, and 5.6 inches deep, it's small enough to tuck away between other necessities. Having both abilities with one machine will save you some room in the car.
It's important to note that this is not a good or permanent fix for a popped or leaking tire. For that issue, you'll need a patching kit or a professional to sort you out, but this can help you maintain tire pressure every day or on a long trip. Now that you know you'll be prepared, it's time to set off on that scenic road trip in America.