Costco's Rugged And Dependable 2-In-1 Road Trip Essential Is A Lifesaver That's Built To Last

Space is limited on a road trip. You don't want to pack too lightly and forget an essential at home, or overpack the car with anything that may not be needed. For trips where cutting back is a necessity, this rugged and dependable 2-in-1 car maintenance essential could be a lifesaver, and a clever packing hack for your next long road trip.

At Costco and online, you can purchase the CAT 2500 Amp Lithium Jump Starter and Air Compressor. This device serves two purposes, combining both a 2500 Peak Amp Jump Starter and a 120 PSI Digital Air Compressor. The device is capable of jump-starting 12V cars and trucks up to 8 cylinders without needing another car engine present to do so, and it comes with its own cables. For some extra peace of mind on a road trip, especially if you plan to drive through unpopulated stretches of the country, this item doesn't take up a lot of room. Currently, it retails at Costco for $114.99.

While many reviewers report it working right out of the box, others report that it can be a little tricky, and potentially frustrating, to figure out. It's best to test this product at home before taking it on a trip to ensure you have the mechanics down or can figure them out without access to the internet, should you need it. If you want to avoid using this feature, this affordable Sam's Club find can save you from a dead battery on your next road trip.