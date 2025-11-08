Columbia, Missouri, is located right between St. Louis and Kansas City and is an artsy college town that is known as the "Athens of Missouri" thanks to its forward-thinking culture and value of tradition. While most travelers head to Columbia for its festivals and great food, those who are looking for a quieter experience after enjoying Columbia can spend some time in the charming town of Rocheport. Rocheport is located directly on the banks of the Missouri River, which is actually the longest river in America and starts in the Rocky Mountains. The town itself, despite having a population of only around 215 people, offers plenty of waterfront fun as well as a thriving art scene.

The best way to get to Rocheport from out of state is to fly into the Columbia Regional Airport, which is around a 30-minute drive away. However, if you plan on spending time in either St. Louis or Kansas City (don't pass up on the city known as the barbecue capital of the Midwest that also has an emerging beer scene), the drive is around two hours from either metropolis. Luckily, despite being a small town, Rocheport does have quite a few places to stay if you'd prefer to spend a few days exploring. With 4.9 stars on Google, the Amber House Bed and Breakfast is a good option. Users primarily like Amber House Bed and Breakfast for the quality of the establishment's food and beverage services. The Rocheport Winery at Mount Nebo Inn is another fantastic option for a place to stay, owing largely to the regular awards the establishment receives.