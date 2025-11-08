Missouri's Quaint Small City Just Outside Of Columbia Offers Waterfront Fun And A Thriving Arts Scene
Columbia, Missouri, is located right between St. Louis and Kansas City and is an artsy college town that is known as the "Athens of Missouri" thanks to its forward-thinking culture and value of tradition. While most travelers head to Columbia for its festivals and great food, those who are looking for a quieter experience after enjoying Columbia can spend some time in the charming town of Rocheport. Rocheport is located directly on the banks of the Missouri River, which is actually the longest river in America and starts in the Rocky Mountains. The town itself, despite having a population of only around 215 people, offers plenty of waterfront fun as well as a thriving art scene.
The best way to get to Rocheport from out of state is to fly into the Columbia Regional Airport, which is around a 30-minute drive away. However, if you plan on spending time in either St. Louis or Kansas City (don't pass up on the city known as the barbecue capital of the Midwest that also has an emerging beer scene), the drive is around two hours from either metropolis. Luckily, despite being a small town, Rocheport does have quite a few places to stay if you'd prefer to spend a few days exploring. With 4.9 stars on Google, the Amber House Bed and Breakfast is a good option. Users primarily like Amber House Bed and Breakfast for the quality of the establishment's food and beverage services. The Rocheport Winery at Mount Nebo Inn is another fantastic option for a place to stay, owing largely to the regular awards the establishment receives.
Enjoying the Missouri River waterfront in Rocheport
You may have heard of the Katy Trail before as it is a 237-mile path that follows the Missouri River from Clinton to St. Charles (picking up the river in Boonville). However, despite its length, many people agree that the Rocheport section is one of the most scenic. You can either walk the trail, or explore farther and faster by bike. If you don't have a bike, no problem. You can easily rent one in Rocheport from the Meriweather Cafe and Bike Shop, which is located right next to the start of the trail. Bike rental prices for adults are $12 per an hour or $50 if you're looking to rent all day. For kids, these prices range from $6 to $25, depending on the length of time. The cafe also offers classic American fare including options like burgers, pancakes, sandwiches, and biscuits and gravy, for those looking to fuel up before getting on their bikes.
There are two sections of the Katy Trail when starting in Rocheport — east and west, and both are worth exploring in their own right. One particular section of the western trail runs from Boonville to Rocheport for a total of 12.5 miles, and takes about four hours to complete. Several picturesque points of interest, including Moniteau Creek and Salt Creek, make this section of the trail an underrated gem. Some reviewers on AllTrails who've biked this section have said, "What a wonderful trail! Well maintained and beautiful, easy ride!" The eastern section of the Katy Trail is definitely more popular, and the most popular part of this section remains the Rocheport to McBaine route. The Rocheport Tunnel is a key point of interest here visited by countless bikers, and the glorious river vistas only help to add to the charm of this roughly 8.5-mile route.
Experience art and live music in Rocheport
There are several art galleries located in the historic downtown area of Rocheport. From stores showing off Japanese ceramics to stores specializing in antiques, there's a little bit of everything, regardless of what you're interested in. The Shirahaze Gallery is a must-stop if you're fascinated by the detailed craftsmanship involved in Japanese ceramics, and artist Yukari Kashihara brings the very best of this intricate art to the residents and visitors of Rocheport. The Art and Antiques and Blacksmith Shop specializes in everything the name of the establishment suggests it does — they offer jewelry, antiques, artwork — and you guessed it, workshops on the art of blacksmithing to interested patrons from their Civil War Period Hill House.
There is also live music available throughout Rocheport. One special location is the A-Frame Wine Garden and Restaurant. While the wine garden keeps changing its schedule to reflect diverse music preferences and interests, some events that have been hosted there in the past have included Sunday jazz brunches, wine tastings paired with dance classes, and sunset summer parties.