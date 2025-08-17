This Midwest City Known For Being The Barbecue Capital Is Now A Beer Destination With Bold Pairings

Kansas City is famous for its barbecue. In fact, it was ranked among the five best cities in the country for American barbecue, and for good reason — Kansas City-style barbecue is different from other styles of grilling in that Kansas City-style usually uses a wider variety of meats, along with the timeless classics, whereas other barbecue styles may only focus on a few specific cuts of meat. Kansas City barbecue also involves dry-rubbing the meat before the iconic tomato-based sauce is even applied. Plus, Kansas City — or K.C. as it's more lovingly called — is a city where you can find traditional barbecue flavors with more of a modern twist, like at this iconic restaurant with a 24-hour BBQ vending machine. However, what you may not have realized is that K.C. is now also a beer destination, making it a great place to visit if you are a foodie who loves pairing local flavors with highly-rated brews.

The beer scene in K.C. has grown so much in recent years that the city was even ranked as the top place for beer travel in 2024 by Hop Culture, edging out usual heavy-hitters like Chicago and Portland. Some of the top-rated breweries in K.C. include spots like Boulevard Brewing Company which is known for the traditional and modern techniques it employs in producing classic ales and the more seasonal sips, and Casual Animal Brewing Company which focuses on producing small-batch, freshly-brewed pours that are best enjoyed with snacks like jerky and trail mix. And if you are visiting in the summer, you can always plan your trip around the K.C. Summer Beer Fest. Although the exact date and venue changes depending on the year, the festival usually charges patrons $50 to get a taste of 50 different breweries, more than 100 beers, and some of the city's best food trucks.