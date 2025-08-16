America's Longest River Travels Through The Rocky Mountains With Endless Recreation And Otherworldly Beauty

While the most famous river in the United States is likely the Mississippi River, it's not actually the longest. In fact, the title of North America's longest river belongs to the Missouri River, the storied waterway that once caused John Steinbeck to remark: "I came on it in amazement. Here is where the map should fold. Here is the boundary between east and west."

The "mighty Mo" begins with the confluence of the Madison, Gallatin, and Jefferson Rivers near Bozeman, Montana's best college town, situated between Helena and Yellowstone National Park. It then snakes its way through seven states, from Montana to North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. On the border of Missouri and Illinois, it meets the Mississippi River, ending its nearly 2,500-mile (4,000 km) journey.

Long before Lewis and Clark made their way West, the Missouri was the lifeblood of the Great Plains (and therefore referred to as the "Center of Life"), providing necessary water, nutrients, and passage for animals and people, from Paleo-Indians to later tribes such as the Mandans, Sioux, and Omahas. The Lewis and Clark Expedition relied on the Missouri River for transportation, and it was an essential feature for the expansion of the American West. It continues to provide all of the above and more, including irrigation, power, and recreation for current denizens (humanity and wildlife alike). From the mountains of Montana to the plains of Missouri, the "Big Muddy" (so named for its heavily sedimented waters) is a favorite for canoers, kayakers, boaters, anglers, water skiers, historians, naturalists, bird watchers, rafters, campers, and more.