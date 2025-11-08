Just Outside St. Louis Is A Missouri Community With Affordable Living, Charming Architecture, And Unique Parks

St. Louis is a historic city that was once known as the "Rome of the West" due to its beautiful architecture and being the seat of the Catholic Archdiocese that governed churches across half of the United States. Today, most people know this historic city for its famous free zoo and as the home of the Gateway Arch, the only U.S. national park located entirely within a city. If you are planning a visit to St. Louis, make sure not to leave out the surrounding towns. Clayton, Missouri, is the city's second downtown and is filled with art and trendy shops. However, if you want to visit a place with charming architecture and unique parks, head to Sappington.

An unincorporated community located around 20 minutes from downtown St. Louis and 25 minutes south of the airport, Sappington is an easy stop on any trip to Missouri's second-largest city. Despite its proximity to some of the most expensive suburbs of St. Louis — like Frontenac and Ladue — Sappington has managed to stay affordable with home prices and rent below the national average. It is also pretty affordable when it comes to accommodation with nearby hotels ranging from $100 to $150 a night, as of this writing.