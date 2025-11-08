This Pacific-Facing Getaway Is A Hidden Seaside Town With Ocean Air, Endless Horizons, And Treetop Massages

Follow the road about two and a half hours east of Auckland, and when you start to see turquoise flashes of water, you know you've arrived in Whitianga — a small seaside town of about 6,000 residents on New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula, North Island. Nestled along the sheltered curve of Mercury Bay, this Pacific-facing hideaway has been a beloved summer escape for New Zealanders since the early 1990s.

And it's not even hard to see why: Despite being small — the total area is just over 6,000 square feet — it boasts everything you might need for an unforgettable vacation. Small artisanal shops line the quaint streets of the town center, and the air smells of the intoxicating perfume of blooming pōhutukawa trees that line the shore each summer. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of water activities, including kayaking, paddleboarding, sailing, and even diving, while the calm beaches are perfect for swimming or simply soaking up the sun.

Unlike Queenstown, the adventure hub of New Zealand's South Island, set to become the world's first zero-carbon ski destination, this corner of New Zealand doesn't chase adrenaline (here is how to spend ten days in the country). Days start with a stroll along the 2 miles of Buffalo Beach, enjoying wide sandbanks and gentle waves. From there, a leisurely 30-minute walk brings you to the Whitianga Marina, where the fishing boats are likely returning with the day's fresh catch. Pause for coffee or a light breakfast at Espy Café to unwind with unparalleled ocean views and a menu featuring everything from French toasts to freshly made burgers. In the afternoon, you can even take a short drive to The Church Bistro in nearby Hahei (about 30 minutes away), a charming converted chapel offering creative dishes inspired by international flavors.