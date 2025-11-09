This Hidden Kansas City Is A Timeless Escape With Pre-Civil War Buildings And Historic Streets

When it comes to devising your travel schedule for the year, Kansas probably isn't the first state inked atop your list. That Kansas came 41st in WalletHub's Most Fun States in America 2025 rankings was more or less on par with public perception of the breadbasket states. But there's much more to this corner of the country than wheat fields, barbecues, and lowing cattle. Amid its high-grass prairies, you'll find creative enclaves like Lucas, one of America's best small art towns. The underappreciated state is also great for road trips, as Kansas beat out all others for the best driving conditions in America in 2025. Broadly, the state is historically rich: It hosted the first (unofficial) battle of the Civil War and was a heartland of the mid-19th century oil boom. And there are plenty of towns where this history is still woven into the fabric of modern life, including little-known Lecompton.

Lecompton was founded on Wyandotte native land in 1854. Located about an hour from Kansas City International Airport, the town is easy to reach off I-70. It may be small (there are roughly 600 residents), but that means there has been little push to raze its old-world buildings to meet the demands of a growing population. Lecompton has one of the largest collections of pre-Civil War buildings in Kansas and was influential in several significant periods in American politics: A debate in the town's Constitution Hall helped elect one of America's greatest leaders, Abraham Lincoln, while the parents of America's 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, met here at the former Lane University.