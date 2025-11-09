Wedged Between Two North Carolina Rivers Is This Sweet, Scenic Town With Craft Brews, Wine, And Outdoor Fun
North Carolina offers a well-kept, hidden gem of a town that sits in the valley between two common vacation towns. Situated twenty minutes from both Asheville and Hendersonville, North Carolina, the small town of Mills River can be found. Greenville, South Carolina, is also nearby, accessible by a 30-minute drive. Prefer to fly instead? Hop a plane to land at Asheville Regional Airport and take off in a rental car to reach Mills River.
Situated between the French Broad River and Mills River, the valley town of Mills provides spectacular views of far-off mountain ranges that serve as a backdrop for outdoor activities, as well as ideal, level ground for campsites. Fishing on either of the rivers, horseback riding, and visiting one of the nearby golf courses are a few outdoor adventures readily available. With bodies of water stocked with plentiful amounts of trout, plenty of scenic hiking trails, and challenging mountain biking areas, Mills River and the surrounding acreage are an outdoor paradise.
For those looking for outdoor activities placed within an indoor setting, The Riveter is a welcome change. A climbing terrain that covers more than 16,000 square feet, along with a covered bike park area that's suitable for all ages and skill levels, and a yoga studio that provides plenty of activities. The kids even have their own climbing cove. Bikes are available for rent, for use indoors and at the outdoor riding area that offers a wide range of jumps and other features.
Food and drinks flow freely in Mills River
Similar to the brewery near Asheville, Mills River Brewing Company is one of the 300 craft breweries throughout the state. With a variety of beers on tap, this pet-friendly establishment offers live music, a fire pit, tours of the brewery, and a food truck that serves up beer-friendly food. The Toasted & Sauced food truck is open seven days a week, serving up tasty sides, salads, subs, and sandwiches. Music and theme nights are also on the menu, with a monthly Bluegrass Jam, Tuesday Night Trivia, and live music on select nights.
Mills River Brewery offers a variety of tours as well. Go behind the scenes by joining a tour of the brewing facility. All guests must be at least 13 years old. The brewhouse tour gives a behind-the-scenes look at the production: from raw ingredients, fermentation, to packaging. Four beer samples are included. The 'Beyond the Pale' tour explains the history of Mills River Brewery growing into one of the largest independent craft breweries in the nation.
Take a three-hour tour, without Gilligan, to deep dive into the Beer Geek tour. And the last tour option is an outdoor 1.5-mile guided hike. Stroll through forests while visiting the residents: chickens, donkeys, and sheep! Then, enter the brewhouse to see where the award-winning beer is brewed. At the end of the tour, you will be rewarded with a Pale Ale.
Pisgah National Forest has all the outdoors you need
The beauty of North Carolina is evident as it stretches throughout all corners of the state. From the public Blue Ridge Mountains to the state's largest private lake, the natural beauty of the Tar Heel State reaches as far as the eye can see. With more than 500,000 acres consisting of hardwood forest, whitewater rivers, hundreds of hiking trails, impressive mountain peaks, and thundering waterfalls, the breathtaking Pisgah National Forest is within 10 minutes of Asheville.
