Wedged Between Two North Carolina Rivers Is This Sweet, Scenic Town With Craft Brews, Wine, And Outdoor Fun

North Carolina offers a well-kept, hidden gem of a town that sits in the valley between two common vacation towns. Situated twenty minutes from both Asheville and Hendersonville, North Carolina, the small town of Mills River can be found. Greenville, South Carolina, is also nearby, accessible by a 30-minute drive. Prefer to fly instead? Hop a plane to land at Asheville Regional Airport and take off in a rental car to reach Mills River.

Situated between the French Broad River and Mills River, the valley town of Mills provides spectacular views of far-off mountain ranges that serve as a backdrop for outdoor activities, as well as ideal, level ground for campsites. Fishing on either of the rivers, horseback riding, and visiting one of the nearby golf courses are a few outdoor adventures readily available. With bodies of water stocked with plentiful amounts of trout, plenty of scenic hiking trails, and challenging mountain biking areas, Mills River and the surrounding acreage are an outdoor paradise.

For those looking for outdoor activities placed within an indoor setting, The Riveter is a welcome change. A climbing terrain that covers more than 16,000 square feet, along with a covered bike park area that's suitable for all ages and skill levels, and a yoga studio that provides plenty of activities. The kids even have their own climbing cove. Bikes are available for rent, for use indoors and at the outdoor riding area that offers a wide range of jumps and other features.