One Of America's Top Independent Craft Breweries Is An Eco-Friendly North Carolina Spot With Famous Sips

The United States has more than 9,500 craft breweries, and 420 of them are in North Carolina. The state ranks tenth in the entire country for craft beer and boasts the North Carolina Ale Trail by Rail, a scenic train ride that stops at several great craft beer spots. One in particular is the expansive, resort-like campus of Sierra Nevada Brewing, located just 20 minutes south of Asheville's Biltmore Estate, aka "America's Largest Home."

Sierra Nevada is one of the country's three main craft brewery pioneers, starting as a California homebrew operation in the late 1970s by two men using DIY equipment. In 1978, President Carter signed a law enabling Americans to brew beer at home, and that same year, the American Homebrewers Association was formed, revolutionizing the craft beer industry. Of course, as with so many enterprises, craft brewing has evolved, with many smaller brands getting bought up by larger conglomerates where business is the bottom line. Yet despite its prolific distribution and name recognition (and that iconic green label!), Sierra Nevada is still privately owned by its original founder, environmentalist Ken Grossmann, who bought out his co-founder in 1998. The brewery has become renowned not only for its flagship pale ale but also for its commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Sierra Nevada has two main locations: one in Chico, California, and the other in Mills River, right outside Asheville, North Carolina. Drive through the front gates and take the winding road through trees and boulders all the way up to the sprawling, chateau-like mansion and curated grounds, and it feels like you're entering a movie when you drive up to the brewery.