North Carolina's Largest Private Lake Is A Glassy Retreat With Waterfalls, Wildlife, And Rustic Charm

There's something about an enclosed, glassy-surfaced body of water that attracts the upper crust. Perhaps it's the rustic charm, or the easy access to calm waters. Maybe it feels like possessing a backdoor entrance to paradise and not sharing the key. Bold-faced names flock to the scenic shores of Lake Tahoe for its renowned views, while mere air from Lake Como has become Italy's strangest souvenir. North Carolina has its own iteration of the high-end aquatic escape in Lake Toxaway, a 640-acre expanse of blue, its 14 miles of shoreline lined by luxury estates and fancy accommodations, that's nestled in an Eden of wildlife and waterfalls.

Formed in the early 20th century by damming the Toxaway River, it quickly became a resort town called the "Switzerland of America," centered around the Tar Heel State's largest private lake. Nature intervened, nixing the dam and taking the blossoming tourism magnet with it. It wasn't until the dam was rebuilt in the 1960s that the elite started coming, carrying surnames like Rockefeller, Ford, and Edison. Golf courses and tennis courts, those telltale signs of elite locales, popped up. They're still there, drawing well-heeled visitors and residents to this little enclave just a few hours away from Charlotte.