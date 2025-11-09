Pennsylvania's Walkable Suburb Outside Of Philly Offers A Charming Downtown, Craft Flavors, And Riverside Trails

There are plenty of reasons to visit Philadelphia, like learning about the Founding Fathers or channeling your inner Italian Stallion to run up the Rocky Steps, or even seeing the trendy melting pot of cultures on South Street. Visiting Pottstown, only an hour's drive northwest of Philadelphia on the banks of the Schuylkill River, may not top everyone's Philly bucket list. But it's a seriously charming suburb that's become one of Montgomery County's most popular travel destinations.

Established in 1752 to accommodate workers at a nearby blast furnace (operated by the eponymous John Potts), Pottstown predates the founding of America by more than two decades. Originally called Pottsgrove, it became known as Pottstown in 1815 and soon boomed into an industrial hub, with local steel being used to construct trusses for both the Golden Gate and George Washington bridges. But when America entered the post-industrial era, the town, which was founded on manufacturing and a labor-based economy, soon descended into obscurity.

In the same vein as other small towns in America that have gone through major revivals, Pottstown is now a delight to spend time in. A flood of new business and smart residential properties has made the town more appealing to homemakers, while the high street now boasts enough high-quality cafes, confectioneries, and restaurants to have foodies loosening their belt buckles from dawn till dusk. Add to that nearby woodlands, nature trails, and historic buildings, and you have a lovely little borough that merits (at least) a day trip for vacationers in Philly.