Pennsylvania's Eerie Ghost Town Is A Tourist Hotspot For Its Creepy But Charming Atmosphere
Pennsylvania has a number of towns with rich history, such as the underrated Jim Thorpe, widely recognized as America's Little Switzerland. These places mix old and new, creating an amazing snapshot of America throughout the last few hundred years. However, if you want to visit a place that has truly been frozen in time, Fricks Lock Village is a choice destination. Abandoned in the early 1980s after being established in the 1700s, Fricks Lock Village is now part of nearby Pottstown.
Though there are only rumored reports of hauntings, seeing so many still-standing buildings sitting empty casts an eerie pall over the town. That, paired with the historical elements and a chance to see a glimpse of life in the 1700s and 1800s, makes the village a hotspot for many visitors. If you want to visit this ghost town, you have several chances throughout the year. The local community provides free tours packed with information for anyone who wants to learn more about the history of the village.
Fricks Lock was an important place. It had a humble beginning, not much more than a family farm. However, with canal traffic and growing coal demands, the area quickly began to boom. By the 1850s, over 1 million tons of coal were shipped along the water. Unfortunately, as trains became more popular, the canal was used less and less, until it was shut down altogether. Many locals left as the main source of income dried up. However, some people decided to stay, at least until plans for the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant started.
Visitors can only see Fricks Lock Village at certain times of the year
No one lives in Fricks Lock anymore. All that is left is the rich history and old buildings, some of which date back to the 1700s. Most of the time, the town is completely closed off from visitors. However, the East Coventry Historical Commission is allowed to offer tours a few times throughout the year. So if you hope to visit and learn more about the history of Fricks Lock, then you'll want to plan your trip around these dates. The days the tours run change every year, based on the number of volunteers and deals with the plant, meaning you will need to look at East Coventry Township's website to confirm dates before making any plans. But generally, there are two days a month where the East Coventry Historical Commission takes people on tours and provides information.
Outside of these tours, no one is allowed on the private property. Fences, signs, and security cameras get the point across. If you want to visit Fricks Lock Village, the best time to do so is between May and October, which is usually when the tours run. This is also the best time to visit anywhere in Pennsylvania, including Scranton, a city with one of America's lowest costs of living that's a gem of diverse dining and art. The weather is pleasant during these months, with a low chance of snow. May also provides chances to see beautiful spring flowers, while October gives you impressive fall foliage.
After exploring Fricks Lock, visit the nearby town of Pottstown
Since no one lives in Fricks Locks Village and it is mostly only open for tours, staying in the town is out of the question. Thankfully, you can stay in the nearby Pottstown. The tour of Fricks Locks Village only runs about one hour, meaning you'll have plenty of time to spend exploring both.
It's also an older town, having been founded in the 1700s. However, with people still living in the area, some of the historical buildings and town designs have vanished to be replaced by modern styles. Still, if you want a little more of a taste of history, there are several nearby sites, such as the Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, where a 19th-century iron-making plantation still stands. There is also Pottsgrove Manor, a historic site first built in 1752. The manor offers tours and various events throughout the year, allowing you to participate in historical celebrations while learning about the family that once owned the manor.
Pottstown has more than just historical buildings to experience. There are breweries, golf clubs, railroads, and live events to explore as well. You have plenty of places to eat too, including The Very Best Weiner Shop, Welcome to the Avenue, and Three Cousin's Diner. If you're looking to stay the night in the area, the Three Daughters Inn is the perfect choice, offering a cozy bed and breakfast feel. You can also travel around to other nearby stunning towns like West Chester, the underrated Pennsylvania college town bursting with youthful vibes and charm.