Pennsylvania's Eerie Ghost Town Is A Tourist Hotspot For Its Creepy But Charming Atmosphere

Pennsylvania has a number of towns with rich history, such as the underrated Jim Thorpe, widely recognized as America's Little Switzerland. These places mix old and new, creating an amazing snapshot of America throughout the last few hundred years. However, if you want to visit a place that has truly been frozen in time, Fricks Lock Village is a choice destination. Abandoned in the early 1980s after being established in the 1700s, Fricks Lock Village is now part of nearby Pottstown.

Though there are only rumored reports of hauntings, seeing so many still-standing buildings sitting empty casts an eerie pall over the town. That, paired with the historical elements and a chance to see a glimpse of life in the 1700s and 1800s, makes the village a hotspot for many visitors. If you want to visit this ghost town, you have several chances throughout the year. The local community provides free tours packed with information for anyone who wants to learn more about the history of the village.

Fricks Lock was an important place. It had a humble beginning, not much more than a family farm. However, with canal traffic and growing coal demands, the area quickly began to boom. By the 1850s, over 1 million tons of coal were shipped along the water. Unfortunately, as trains became more popular, the canal was used less and less, until it was shut down altogether. Many locals left as the main source of income dried up. However, some people decided to stay, at least until plans for the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant started.