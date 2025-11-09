Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Asheville Is A Riverside Playground With Hiking, Biking, And Rafting
North Carolina is home to some amazing cities, like Charlotte, known for its numerous parks and historic homes, and Asheville, which boasts the country's largest private home, the Biltmore Estate. Situated between these two amazing cities, visitors can find a hidden gem in the Tar Heel State, Shelby, North Carolina and the Broad River Greenway. The town's riverside playground is a fun place for families to spend the day enjoying being outside and getting fresh air; screen time won't be missed as ample opportunities for hiking, biking, and rafting are just waiting to be explored. Visitors can start their vacation by flying into Charlotte Douglas International Airport (53 miles away from Shelby) or the smaller Asheville Regional Airport (67 miles away). Want to make your trip a two-state vacation? Fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, about an hour's drive from Shelby.
The thriving community of Shelby is a small town of just over 21,000 people that is known as the "City of Pleasant Living". While the Broad River Greenway is popular with both residents and visitors alike, there are plenty of other fun things to do while in town. Families will have a blast at the Shelby City Park; visitors can take a ride on a restored wooden Herschell Spillman Carousel or the "Rotary Special" miniature train. Tennis, volleyball, and croquet courts, as well as a horseshoe pit and a nine-hole golf course, allow plenty of ways to burn off some energy. At the heart of the Central Shelby Historic District (found on the National Register of Historic Places) is the Cleveland County Courthouse, flanked by numerous buildings erected in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, where you can take some time to enjoy a concert at the theatre of Shelby native Don Gibson.
Exploring Trails on foot, bike and horseback
The Broad River Greenway connects with over 20 miles of trails (perfect for hiking, biking, and/or horseback riding) found on both sides of the Broad River, so you're sure to find one that is perfect for you and your abilities. The trails take hikers through quiet woodlands and expansive meadows; visitors can enjoy the wildflowers, which are particularly vibrant in the spring.. The River Trail (2.2 miles in length) and the Cottonwood Trail (1.8 miles long) are both part of the state's "Thread Trail" and follow the path of the Broad River. Both trails are natural surface paths and are rated as easy trails to navigate. The College Farm Trail offers horse trailer parking, making it easy to enjoy the trail on horseback. Equestrians can obtain a map of horse-friendly trails from the ranger station; it is also important to note that trails are closed to horses for 72 hours after a rain.
With many of the trails interconnected, a hiker can easily continue their journey without leaving to find a new trailhead. For example, the Carl Spangler Trail (named for a community leader) connects Grover Street and the River Trail, ending when it intersects with the Carolina Harmony Trail. The shaded Carl Spangler trail has several interesting landmarks (such as an old red barn, smokestack, and split rail fencing) and places to rest, while the Carolina Harmony Trail is a half-mile paved path covering an old railroad track and provides easy access to the town's quaint downtown area. Annually, around 110,000 people visit the 1,500-acre Broad River Greenway (peak time is May to October), so plan your visit for early spring to avoid larger crowds.
Enjoying time on the Broad River
The Broad River Greenway is more than hiking and biking trails and scenic views; the river itself is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the great outdoors. The riverfront park is just perfect for a day with the family. There is playground equipment that is just great for letting your kids burn off some excess energy, picnic shelters, grills to cook up lunch or dinner, and, probably most importantly, there are clean restrooms. At the time of this writing, the cost to enter was just $5 per car. There are several access points offering easy ways to get on the river. Canoeing, tubing, rafting, and kayaking are popular ways to enjoy river's long stretches of calm water with occasional easy rapids. Broad River Outdoor Company can get you on the water in a rental tube, canoe, or kayak; they even offer rental dry bags and waterproof phone cases.
Fishing for bass (largemouth, smallmouth, and redeye), catfish (channel and flathead), bullhead (black and yellow), and perch (white and yellow) happens on the river, on the pier, and from the shore; whichever spot you choose, be sure to have a North Carolina fishing permit. There are plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities; deer, wild turkey, groundhogs, foxes, flying squirrels, mink, and muskrats are frequently spotted. Birdwatching is another favorite activity; the area is home to Blue Heron, Pine Warbler, Spotted Sandpiper, Canada Goose, and many species of ducks. Visit nearby Hot Springs to go on a guided whitewater rafting trip. Immerse yourself in the Greenway by staying at the Broad River Campground; the family-friendly establishment has cabins, RV sites, glamping units, and primitive sites.