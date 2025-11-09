Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Asheville Is A Riverside Playground With Hiking, Biking, And Rafting

North Carolina is home to some amazing cities, like Charlotte, known for its numerous parks and historic homes, and Asheville, which boasts the country's largest private home, the Biltmore Estate. Situated between these two amazing cities, visitors can find a hidden gem in the Tar Heel State, Shelby, North Carolina and the Broad River Greenway. The town's riverside playground is a fun place for families to spend the day enjoying being outside and getting fresh air; screen time won't be missed as ample opportunities for hiking, biking, and rafting are just waiting to be explored. Visitors can start their vacation by flying into Charlotte Douglas International Airport (53 miles away from Shelby) or the smaller Asheville Regional Airport (67 miles away). Want to make your trip a two-state vacation? Fly into Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, about an hour's drive from Shelby.

The thriving community of Shelby is a small town of just over 21,000 people that is known as the "City of Pleasant Living". While the Broad River Greenway is popular with both residents and visitors alike, there are plenty of other fun things to do while in town. Families will have a blast at the Shelby City Park; visitors can take a ride on a restored wooden Herschell Spillman Carousel or the "Rotary Special" miniature train. Tennis, volleyball, and croquet courts, as well as a horseshoe pit and a nine-hole golf course, allow plenty of ways to burn off some energy. At the heart of the Central Shelby Historic District (found on the National Register of Historic Places) is the Cleveland County Courthouse, flanked by numerous buildings erected in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, where you can take some time to enjoy a concert at the theatre of Shelby native Don Gibson.