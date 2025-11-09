Sandwiched Between Niagara Falls And Buffalo Is New York's Charming Resort Island With Trails And Water Sports

On the northern side of the Grand Island is another small island, Buckhorn Island State Park, a natural preserve that is perfect for hiking, biking, and kayaking; however facilities are limited. Or, on the south side of Grand Island is the Beaver Island State Park, which has more amenities for the public, such as a sandy beach, boat slips, an 18-hole golf course, and a historic farmhouse and museum. In the winter months, it is a prime spot for cross-country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing, or sledding.

Grand Island is uniquely positioned between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, making it the perfect base to explore both cities, but it is also a stone's throw from the historic Erie Canal. On a guided river cruise, visitors can learn the ins and outs of the canal system, while also transiting the Niagara River — the powerful waterway that connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and creates the dazzling Niagara Falls. Niagara River Cruises also offer special events cruises, live music cruises, including jazz and DJ voyages.

The Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World at Fantasy Island is a throwback to a bygone era, with a wooden roller coaster, bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, antique autos, and carousels. With day passes under $25 for adults, it's also an affordable option for families. Or, head over to the Grand Island Fun Park, which has go-karts, an arcade, a 6,500-square-foot laser tag arena, and an 18-hole mini golf course.