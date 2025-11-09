Sandwiched Between Niagara Falls And Buffalo Is New York's Charming Resort Island With Trails And Water Sports
Niagara Falls draws around 14 million tourists each year, and besides the waterfalls, there are a lot of things for visitors to see and do, both in Niagara Falls and in the nearby areas. If they're driving in from Buffalo, New York, and crossing the Rainbow Bridge to Canada, they'll likely pass right through the town of Grand Island, a town with about 22,000 residents that is surrounded by the Niagara River. Grand Island is hidden in plain sight, but it has plenty of family-friendly attractions that make for a perfect summer or fall getaway, or a combination trip to the falls.
Visitors can spend a day at a nostalgic amusement park that's been in operation since 1961, or visit two state parks — including one with a half-mile sandy beach. There are also river cruises, go-karts, laser tag, paddleboarding, and camping. Grand Island is about 35 minutes from Niagara-on-the-Lake, another less-crowded tourism gem with award-winning wineries that is worth spending a day in, or head to the city of Buffalo for top-rated museums and incredible architecture.
Things to do in Grand Island
On the northern side of the Grand Island is another small island, Buckhorn Island State Park, a natural preserve that is perfect for hiking, biking, and kayaking; however facilities are limited. Or, on the south side of Grand Island is the Beaver Island State Park, which has more amenities for the public, such as a sandy beach, boat slips, an 18-hole golf course, and a historic farmhouse and museum. In the winter months, it is a prime spot for cross-country skiing, ice fishing, snowshoeing, or sledding.
Grand Island is uniquely positioned between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, making it the perfect base to explore both cities, but it is also a stone's throw from the historic Erie Canal. On a guided river cruise, visitors can learn the ins and outs of the canal system, while also transiting the Niagara River — the powerful waterway that connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and creates the dazzling Niagara Falls. Niagara River Cruises also offer special events cruises, live music cruises, including jazz and DJ voyages.
The Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World at Fantasy Island is a throwback to a bygone era, with a wooden roller coaster, bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, antique autos, and carousels. With day passes under $25 for adults, it's also an affordable option for families. Or, head over to the Grand Island Fun Park, which has go-karts, an arcade, a 6,500-square-foot laser tag arena, and an 18-hole mini golf course.
Planning a trip to Grand Island, NY
If you're flying to the area, Buffalo Niagara International Airport is a quick and easy 20-minute drive to Grand Island, and services most major airlines, plus rental cars are readily available. Some budget carriers, like Allegiant Air, will fly to nearby Niagara Falls International Airport (just a 15-minute drive), but the flights are extremely limited. The Amtrak train also stops in Buffalo on the Empire route. While you're in the area, Buffalo is an underrated city with a gorgeous waterfront and stunning botanical gardens, and is worth spending some time in before or after your visit to Grand Island.
There are a handful of lodging options right on Grand Island, including a Holiday Inn Express and several inexpensive motels. For a budget stay in the great outdoors, there is a KOA campground with RV hook-ups, tent sites, and cabins smack in the middle of Grand Island. For a more upscale, but charming stay, the South Bridge Bed and Breakfast is perched right along the Niagara River and features spacious and modern suites.