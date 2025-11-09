Outside Minneapolis Is A Twin Cities Suburb Fusing Craft Beer, Local Flavors, And Miles Of Trails

If you're looking for a Midwestern escape that puts suburban-like comfort right next to miles of natural trails, you can find what you're after in Savage, Minnesota. The city is about 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis (around a 24-minute drive), making it a key part of the Twin Cities metro area. Your visit puts you on the south bank of the Minnesota River and gives you a residential vibe that feels quite distinct from the city's main areas. The city has also grown fairly steadily from a small industrial town to a modernized suburb.

The foodie scene in Savage has American-style dishes and menus from other parts of the world. While the fusion of flavors is a nice touch, some restaurants get their ingredients from farms in the area, which adds a local zest to the food. If you're after a brewski, your go-to spot is The Savage Tap, the city's only brewery. You can perch in its taproom that invites you to connect with neighbors and friends. The city's focus on community is something you also see in its approach to its parks and recreation (I'm looking at you, Leslie Knope).

A main feature of this charming, family-friendly Minnesota city is the easy access to the beautiful outdoors. The city runs and manages a large system of parks and trails for you to use, and you can walk or bike along miles of paths. You can also visit the Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve, a large park where your hike takes you through a plethora of nature. It also has trails for more demanding hiking and mountain biking, letting you see a more natural side of the North Star State.