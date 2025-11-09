Outside Minneapolis Is A Twin Cities Suburb Fusing Craft Beer, Local Flavors, And Miles Of Trails
If you're looking for a Midwestern escape that puts suburban-like comfort right next to miles of natural trails, you can find what you're after in Savage, Minnesota. The city is about 20 miles south of downtown Minneapolis (around a 24-minute drive), making it a key part of the Twin Cities metro area. Your visit puts you on the south bank of the Minnesota River and gives you a residential vibe that feels quite distinct from the city's main areas. The city has also grown fairly steadily from a small industrial town to a modernized suburb.
The foodie scene in Savage has American-style dishes and menus from other parts of the world. While the fusion of flavors is a nice touch, some restaurants get their ingredients from farms in the area, which adds a local zest to the food. If you're after a brewski, your go-to spot is The Savage Tap, the city's only brewery. You can perch in its taproom that invites you to connect with neighbors and friends. The city's focus on community is something you also see in its approach to its parks and recreation (I'm looking at you, Leslie Knope).
A main feature of this charming, family-friendly Minnesota city is the easy access to the beautiful outdoors. The city runs and manages a large system of parks and trails for you to use, and you can walk or bike along miles of paths. You can also visit the Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve, a large park where your hike takes you through a plethora of nature. It also has trails for more demanding hiking and mountain biking, letting you see a more natural side of the North Star State.
Where to eat and grab a drink in Savage
Savage has its fair share of places to eat. For American-style food, go to Whiskey Inferno, a restaurant that centers its menu on steak and Central Texas-style barbecue. Another hotspot to try is Buffalo Tap, a bar and grill with a menu of specialty burgers and a selection of wings. You should also go to Crooked Pint Ale House, a pub-style restaurant that serves its own version of the Juicy Lucy, a Minnesota-famous cheese-stuffed hamburger. If you are looking for other kinds of food, head over to Pau Hana for tasty Hawaiian entrees and Sambosa Restaurant for a menu of East African food. For a breakfasty meal, The Windmill Cafe is a local diner.
You can also find quite a few spots if you just want a coffee or a delish drink. Dunn Brothers Coffee is an independently owned coffee shop where you can smell the beans roasting on-site (in my opinion, there's truly nothing like the smell of fresh coffee). You can also see several Caribou Coffees in the city, many of which have a drive-thru if you're on the way to a park. When you're ready for a different kind of beverage (I'm looking at you, 21-and-older crew), The Savage Tap functions not only as a brewery, but also as a full bar so you can try its own beers, cocktails, or wine. You can find other bars in the city, including McHughs Public House (an Irish-themed sports bar) and Neisen's Sports Bar & Grill (a bigger spot where you might catch certain events such as karaoke and bingo night).
Where to stay and what to do in Savage
For hotels, you mainly find typical ones such as the Quality Inn, but you can find nicer spots nearby. In Bloomington (about 9 miles away), the Radisson Blu Mall of America is next to a shopping center. In Edina (14.4 miles away), you can find The Westin Edina Galleria. You can also stay at Erik's Ranch & Retreats in Minneapolis (16 miles away), a non-profit hotel that helps young adults with autism. When you want to venture out a tad more, just outside of downtown Minneapolis is Minnesota's largest casino hotel with neon-lit charm and a super chic stay.
You should also check out activities that tie into the city's history and community. Look at the local history at the Dan Patch Historical Society, which has a Heritage Room inside the Savage Public Library. It gives you a peek into how the city grew and tells you about the famous horse, Dan Patch. To take this significant figure of the city a tad further, the city puts on an annual festival called Dan Patch Days every June. It's a huge event with a parade, food trucks, and live music. If you're into art, the Savage Area Arts Community supports local artists and puts on the Savage Area Arts Festival.
You can spend some time outdoors going to the city's slew of parks and its miles of trails. For more of a woodsy experience, go to the aforementioned Murphy Hanrehan Park Reserve or the Minnesota Valley State Trail, another major trail that runs through the area and gives you paved and unpaved paths for different activity levels. These various outdoorsy activities give you a look into Minnesota's gorgeous lake destinations, the perfect places for peaceful paddling and hiking.