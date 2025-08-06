Minnesota's Gorgeous Lake Destination Is The Perfect Place For Peaceful Paddling And Hiking

Minnesota is full of beautiful lakes and scenic beauty — it is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. From destinations like the idyllic North Shore Scenic Byway on Lake Superior to the remote wilderness of the Boundary Waters, you have plenty of choice for outdoor adventures here. Brainerd Lakes, in the middle of the state, is the perfect destination for a laid-back lake adventure in central Minnesota.

The Brainerd Lakes area includes Brainerd, Nisswa, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes, and Baxter. Brainerd is the biggest city of the bunch, and is located about a 2-hour drive north of the Twin Cities. There are flights available to and from Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, but the nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport — recognized as one of the best in the country. While Greyhound does have bus services to Brainerd, and there are some local buses in Brainerd and Crow Wing County, it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle.