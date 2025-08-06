Minnesota's Gorgeous Lake Destination Is The Perfect Place For Peaceful Paddling And Hiking
Minnesota is full of beautiful lakes and scenic beauty — it is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. From destinations like the idyllic North Shore Scenic Byway on Lake Superior to the remote wilderness of the Boundary Waters, you have plenty of choice for outdoor adventures here. Brainerd Lakes, in the middle of the state, is the perfect destination for a laid-back lake adventure in central Minnesota.
The Brainerd Lakes area includes Brainerd, Nisswa, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes, and Baxter. Brainerd is the biggest city of the bunch, and is located about a 2-hour drive north of the Twin Cities. There are flights available to and from Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, but the nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport — recognized as one of the best in the country. While Greyhound does have bus services to Brainerd, and there are some local buses in Brainerd and Crow Wing County, it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle.
What to do in Brainerd Lakes
Brainerd Lakes is all about experiencing the great outdoors. There are over 465 lakes here — including Minnesota's second-largest inland lake, Lake Mille Lacs — so there are lots of opportunities for swimming, paddling, and fishing.
Soak up the sun at the sandy beach on Pillager Lake or at Whipple Lake Recreation Area. Perch Lake and Rice Lake are great spots for kayaking, while canoeing the section of the Mississippi River between Brainerd and Crow Wing State Park makes for a peaceful and scenic paddle. Anglers can try casting a line for walleye, crappie, and small-mouth and large-mouth bass.
Hikers will love exploring around Brainerd Lakes. The 115-mile paved Paul Bunyan State Trail runs through the heart of this region, and is popular with walkers, runners, and bikers. The 1.8-mile Red River Oxcart Trail in Crow Wing State Park goes past the Old Crow Wing town site before leading to the stunning Chippewa Lookout, with views of the Mississippi. Brainerd Lakes is also a popular spot for golfing — there are over 450 golf holes on dozens of courses here. Hop on board a luxury yacht for a Gull Lake cruise to see the landscapes from the water. For a one-of-a-kind Minnesota experience, visit Paul Bunyan Land, an amusement park with over 40 rides and attractions plus a Pioneer Village.
Where to eat and stay in Brainerd Lakes
You'll need to fuel up after a busy day out on the water or on the trails. Find hearty comfort food at the Barn, a popular diner in Brainerd. Enjoy lakeside dining at Ernie's on Gull, or make a reservation to experience the area's best fine dining at Cru, whose vast wine cellar also offers over 2,000 bottles of wine from around the world.
For a more relaxed drink, head to one of the many craft breweries in Brainerd Lakes: Jack Pine Brewery, Big Axe Brewing Company, and 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company all have taprooms or pubs where you can enjoy their beers on site.
If you're staying overnight, there are accommodations here to suit every style and budget. Grand View Lodge, Spa, and Golf Resort is your best bet for a boutique or luxury stay. Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake is open year-round and is perfect for families. If you're camping, Crow Wing Lake Campground has over 100 sites plus amenities like a pool.