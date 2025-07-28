Just Outside Of Downtown Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Largest Casino Hotel With Neon-Lit Charm And A Super Chic Stay

If you're looking to vacation in the Midwest, one city that might stand out to you is Minneapolis. After all, it's home to America's largest mall and giant entertainment destination, and it has one of the best airports with a state-of-the-art theater running 24/7. However, if you go a little way outside of the big city, you'll encounter someplace that's just as special but far more unique: the Mystic Lake Casino.

Since Mystic Lake is Minnesota's largest casino hotel, it has a lot going on to help you stay entertained throughout your visit. Not only can you win big on the rows of table games and slots, but the resort has its own golf course and, as you might expect, water activities on Mystic Lake.

If you like the idea of avoiding crowds of Las Vegas with a Midwestern vacation but want all the glitz and glamour of Sin City, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is the perfect spot. Whether you're here for a day, a weekend, or an extended visit, you'll never run out of things to do.