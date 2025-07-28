Just Outside Of Downtown Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Largest Casino Hotel With Neon-Lit Charm And A Super Chic Stay
If you're looking to vacation in the Midwest, one city that might stand out to you is Minneapolis. After all, it's home to America's largest mall and giant entertainment destination, and it has one of the best airports with a state-of-the-art theater running 24/7. However, if you go a little way outside of the big city, you'll encounter someplace that's just as special but far more unique: the Mystic Lake Casino.
Since Mystic Lake is Minnesota's largest casino hotel, it has a lot going on to help you stay entertained throughout your visit. Not only can you win big on the rows of table games and slots, but the resort has its own golf course and, as you might expect, water activities on Mystic Lake.
If you like the idea of avoiding crowds of Las Vegas with a Midwestern vacation but want all the glitz and glamour of Sin City, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is the perfect spot. Whether you're here for a day, a weekend, or an extended visit, you'll never run out of things to do.
Getting to know Mystic Lake Casino
For over 30 years, Mystic Lake has been the premier entertainment destination of the greater Minneapolis metro area. The casino opened in 1992 and, within four years, started to expand its offerings. The casino of today is much grander and more accommodating than its earliest incarnation. Not only has the resort opened new hotel towers to increase occupancy (and drive down room rates), but it now has an open-air amphitheater and a world-class golf course.
The dining experience has also undergone some upgrades in recent years, making Mystic Lake an excellent choice for foodies. Whether you're into tasty noodles, mouthwatering burgers, massive sandwiches, or steaks cooked to perfection, you can find it all here. Plus, the casino has some of the hottest and swankiest bars for you to cut loose in and enjoy the night between popping dollars into games and catching live shows in the Mystic Showroom.
For entertainment, Mystic Lake offers a wide variety of free shows and concerts to keep the party going. From DJs to live bands, there's always something going on. Plus, in addition to music acts, the casino hosts various festivals, including Rib Fest, which features some of the best Midwest barbecue slingers along with top acts like Hanson and Blues Traveler. Or, if you love to laugh, Mystic Lake attracts some of the biggest comedy names, like Jeff Dunham and Brian Regan. Some events may be top tier. Thankfully, the onsite spa can help you refresh with massages and body treatments or clean up with a little waxing.
Planning a super chic getaway to Minnesota
Fortunately, you don't have to travel far to get to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. It's just about a 30-minute drive from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, nestled next to the quirky lakeside city with a beloved farmers' market, Prior Lake. Since the resort has hundreds of rooms, you can stick closer to your price range. The hotel offers standard hotel rooms or suites, depending on how luxurious you want your vacation to be. At the time of writing, basic rooms range from a moderate low of $140 to well over $500 during special events. Expect to spend about $150 for a higher-end suite with more square footage and an oversized bathroom.
Since gaming is a bit part of the experience, you'll want to stroll through the neon-lit casino floor. Thanks to its size, Mystic Lake has all your favorite games, including blackjack, Baccarat, craps, and poker. It also has electronic games with lower buy-ins and no dealer, so you can play at your own speed and convenience. Mystic even features live Bingo sessions, which are perfect for playing with friends while sipping on some drinks.
Should you need some fresh air, you can book a tee time at the Meadows Golf Course, which is located behind the hotel. This gorgeous, award-winning course is perfect for golfers of all skill levels, although there are plenty of water hazards, so make sure to bring a few extra balls. If you feel your game is off, spend some time in the practice facility before returning to the green.