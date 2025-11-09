Outside Hartford Is A Connecticut Town With Historic Charm, Popular Restaurants, And The PEZ Candy Headquarters

It's not particularly well known for skiing and lacks a city that's quite as flashy as Boston; so, for many traveling through the Northeast, Connecticut is nothing more than a place to stop. But there's more than meets the eye in The Constitution State — in fact, there are plenty of one-of-a-kind tourist attractions you won't find anywhere else. The town of Orange is a great example.

Orange sits just outside the city of New Haven and about a 45-minute drive south of the state capital of Hartford. To get there by plane, you can possibly fly into the international airport in Hartford depending on where you're coming from. If you're visiting New York City and looking to escape the hustle and bustle, hop on the Metro North train at Grand Central Terminal and get off in West Haven; from there, hail a ride share or catch a CT Transit bus over to Orange.

Whether you're a visitor with a sweet tooth and a penchant for PEZ candies or a history buff interested in diving into the town's development, you'll leave Orange satisfied with your visit.