One Of Wisconsin's Most Underrated Towns With Lakeside Charm And Sweeping Prairies Is A Picturesque Gem
Wisconsin has no shortage of underrated towns, whether it's the lakeside town of Fish Creek or Sister Bay with its beachy charm and fabulous shops. Another small town, Waunakee, might not command the same attention as Wisconsin's more popular destinations, but that's what makes it special. Originally called the Village of Lecester, Waunakee is known for its lush green spaces. Also, it's found on the northern side of Lake Mendota. This means that residents and visitors can enjoy watersports and various lakeside activities in town.
Reaching Waunakee is easy. From Madison (Wisconsin's capital that's known for scenic trails and enchanting forests), the drive takes less than half an hour. Madison's close proximity to Waunakee gives both residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a slower pace of life. To fully experience the town, visitors should strongly consider staying at its hotels with character. There's The Mill Waunakee, a boutique hotel that was formerly a 150-year-old grain mill located near downtown. Another option is the GrandStay Hotel & Suites for a more conventional stay, with amenities like an indoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Exploring Waunakee's prairies
Long before roads were paved or neighborhoods built, Waunakee was part of a vast sea of grassland. Traces of that era remain in areas like Hauser Road Prairie, a stunning 45-acre remnant of the once-mighty Empire Prairie. The site sits atop a dolomite ridge scattered with glacial boulders. This terrain helped it avoid widespread agricultural development. As a result, it still supports an impressive mix of native species. Located just north of the village, the prairie continues to recover through years of prescribed burns and careful land management. Visitors can explore on foot year-round, with designated access routes and roadside parking along Hauser Road.
Nearby, the North Mendota Wildlife Area Prairie Unit adds another 63 acres of restored prairie. It is ideal for hiking or snowshoeing. Regulated hunting for waterfowl and pheasant is available during the appropriate seasons. A small natural-surface parking lot off County Trunk Highway M makes it easy to reach. Another scenic spot is Westport Prairie, found on the village's eastern side. This property offers 1.5 miles of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and wildlife viewing. Dogs are welcome here, but they must remain leashed. Together, these prairies provide diverse ways to experience Waunakee's natural heritage throughout the year.
Accessing Lake Mendota from Waunakee
The south of Waunakee invites visitors to Lake Mendota, the Yahara Chain's largest body of water. Here, visitors and residents can enjoy freshwater experiences and activities, from early morning fishing to sunset cruises. The lake is also a favorite of anglers chasing bass, walleye, muskie, and panfish. Casual fishers often cast from public docks. For those seeking a guided trip, fishing charters like Big B's Guide Service provide expert-led outings. During winter, the lake transforms into an icy playground. Ice fishing and seasonal events keep the shoreline alive in this season.
Governor Nelson State Park, perched along the lake's northwestern edge, offers a day's worth of activities. Its sandy beach, boat launch, fish cleaning station, and eight miles of trails welcome outdoor enthusiasts year-round. The Woodland Trail leads past Native American effigy mounds, while accessible features like the fishing pier and picnic shelter ensure everyone can enjoy the park.
Watercraft owners from Waunakee can launch their boats from Governor Nelson State Park and explore Lake Mendota's shoreline. Some highlight establishments include The Memorial Union Terrace, which offers music, food, and lakeside recreation, The Boathouse with its menu faves such as Chicken BLT and Wisco Burger, as well as The Mariner's Inn that delivers hearty meals like seafood and steaks. The fun water sports, scenic parks, and community events make Waunakee a lakeside destination worth savoring.