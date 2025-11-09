One Of Wisconsin's Most Underrated Towns With Lakeside Charm And Sweeping Prairies Is A Picturesque Gem

Wisconsin has no shortage of underrated towns, whether it's the lakeside town of Fish Creek or Sister Bay with its beachy charm and fabulous shops. Another small town, Waunakee, might not command the same attention as Wisconsin's more popular destinations, but that's what makes it special. Originally called the Village of Lecester, Waunakee is known for its lush green spaces. Also, it's found on the northern side of Lake Mendota. This means that residents and visitors can enjoy watersports and various lakeside activities in town.

Reaching Waunakee is easy. From Madison (Wisconsin's capital that's known for scenic trails and enchanting forests), the drive takes less than half an hour. Madison's close proximity to Waunakee gives both residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a slower pace of life. To fully experience the town, visitors should strongly consider staying at its hotels with character. There's The Mill Waunakee, a boutique hotel that was formerly a 150-year-old grain mill located near downtown. Another option is the GrandStay Hotel & Suites for a more conventional stay, with amenities like an indoor pool and free Wi-Fi.