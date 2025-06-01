Wisconsin's 'Most Charming Small Town' Is A Lakeside Haven With Artful Boutiques And Beautiful Beaches

Located in eastern Wisconsin between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, beautiful Door County is one of the most popular getaways in the state. The county is on a peninsula that juts out into the lake — the relaxed city of Sturgeon Bay is often seen as the gateway to Door County. Head further north and you'll find Fish Creek, a gorgeous lakeside town that was recently named "the most charming small town in Wisconsin" by HGTV. With plenty of one-of-a-kind shops and local restaurants, plus stunning beaches and outdoor attractions, Fish Creek certainly deserves the title.

Although there's public transport available with Door 2 Door Rides (D2D) shared taxi service, it's definitely best to have your own vehicle to explore Fish Creek. The town has a number of quaint places to stay: the White Gull Inn is housed in a stunning Victorian house that dates back to 1896, or consider the relaxed and cozy Main Street Motel, which is within walking distance to all the shops.