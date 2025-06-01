Wisconsin's 'Most Charming Small Town' Is A Lakeside Haven With Artful Boutiques And Beautiful Beaches
Located in eastern Wisconsin between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, beautiful Door County is one of the most popular getaways in the state. The county is on a peninsula that juts out into the lake — the relaxed city of Sturgeon Bay is often seen as the gateway to Door County. Head further north and you'll find Fish Creek, a gorgeous lakeside town that was recently named "the most charming small town in Wisconsin" by HGTV. With plenty of one-of-a-kind shops and local restaurants, plus stunning beaches and outdoor attractions, Fish Creek certainly deserves the title.
Although there's public transport available with Door 2 Door Rides (D2D) shared taxi service, it's definitely best to have your own vehicle to explore Fish Creek. The town has a number of quaint places to stay: the White Gull Inn is housed in a stunning Victorian house that dates back to 1896, or consider the relaxed and cozy Main Street Motel, which is within walking distance to all the shops.
Discover the local boutiques and businesses in Fish Creek
Fish Creek is an indie shopper's paradise: the town is full of unique, artsy boutiques and stores. Many of the best are clustered around Founders Square: check out the gorgeous jewelry, wall art, and gifts at Plum Bottom Gallery, pick up your own pair of hand-crafted moccasins at Fish Creek Moccasin, or browse for leather goods at family-owned Hide Side Corner Store. Elsewhere, Seven Sisters Resale Boutique, City Sailor, and Fred & Co offer women's clothing, while Good Times Good Lakes has Great Lakes and nautical themed gifts and maps. Check out specialty home decor at Great Northern by Design, and browse the collection of over 20,000 new and used books at Peninsula Bookman. Pick up anything else at Fish Creek Market, a general store continually operating for 130 years.
Fish Creek's dining options don't disappoint, either. Head to Pelletier's or the White Gull Inn for a traditional Wisconsin fish boil. Blue Horse Beach Cafe has all-day breakfast, lunch, and baked goods, or grab a beer and burger at the historic Bayside Tavern — they also operate Bayside Coffee, a lovely cafe right on the waterfront. Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is a must for a sweet treat on a hot day.
Explore the beautiful beaches and amazing outdoor attractions
Nicolet Beach, located in Peninsula State Park, is one of the top beaches in all of Door County. This sandy beach is perfect for relaxing in the sun, but if you're feeling more active you can rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and hydrobikes from Nicolet Beach Rentals. But don't forget about Fish Creek Beach, either. This smaller beach is in the heart of Fish Creek — making it perfect for a dip after a busy day of shopping at the boutiques around town.
There's more than just beaches to enjoy. Peninsula State Park has hiking and biking trails during the warmer months — if you're visiting in winter, there are cross country skiing and snowshoeing trails, too. Don't miss a visit to Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, which dates back to 1868; tours are offered between mid-May and mid-October. Climb up the 100 stairs of Eagle Tower for breathtaking views over the lake and park. The observation tower is one of the top attractions in Door County, and you can do an 850-foot walk around the canopy. Head to Sven's Bluff Lookout for sunset to soak up the picturesque scenery; you can drive here, but hikers might enjoy walking the 3-mile Skyline Trail loop. For an underrated Midwest getaway exploring the coastal towns of Door County, Fish Creek is the perfect choice.