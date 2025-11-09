North Dakota's 'Buffalo City' Is Pure Frontier With Tourist Attractions, Museums, And Tours

No visit to Jamestown would be complete without a visit to Dakota Thunder, the larger-than-life statue that was erected in 1959 (despite its name as a buffalo, it's technically a bison). American bison and buffalo are not the same thing (buffalo are native to Asia and Africa), but the name is often used interchangeably. The iconic statue is located in the Frontier Village, and both are free to visitors.

The Frontier Village has ​​a historic railroad depot from 1880, gift shops and a general store, and other historic buildings like a school, church, and bank, plus a "writer's shack" that pays homage to Louis L' Armour. The village also had stagecoach rides on select days. Outside of the village, another interesting historical site is Fort Seward, which once housed railroad workers and today is home to the largest United States flag on display in the state. The fort also offers overnight camping options in cone-shaped Sibley tents to experience what it would have been like if you worked on the railroad.

When it's time to grab a bite to eat, Jamestown has numerous eateries and breweries, including Hondo's Hideaway, a local's favorite that's perched right along the reservoir for amazing views and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Or, check out the Drift Prairie Brewing Company tap room and family-friendly restaurant with craft brews, burgers, barbecue, and root beer floats. If you want to watch a few sports with a cold beverage in hand, head over to Spirits Bar and Grill, offering pub grub and over a dozen televisions.