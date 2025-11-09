Costco's Genius Wearable Blanket Is A Game Changer For Cozy Car Camping And Tailgating
Costco is full of practical items that are perfect for your next camping trip. Their affordable and dependable portable generator, along with their rugged new snack box, are notable highlights. However, there's one more item that's well worth putting on your wish list: the Below Zero Wearable Blanket. This item is a must for keeping you warm outside as the seasons change and the temperatures drop, and it's quickly gaining popularity on TikTok.
For maximum coziness, you can use the hood snaps and toggles on the side of the blanket to wrap yourself up — plus there are two handles for your hands on the inside of the blanket. However, the Below Zero Wearable Blanket does have a removable hood, if you'd rather take it off. The outer layer is water-resistant, while the inner layer is warm and fuzzy. It's also easy to clean, as the blanket is machine washable. The blanket is currently available in four different patterns: black, blue, green, and a multi-color mountain pattern.
How to use your wearable blanket from Costco
This blanket comes with a convenient packable bag, making it easy to throw in the back of the car or carry with you to an event. It's also the perfect item to keep warm on a camping trip. While there are a lot of camping essentials and DIY camping hacks to consider when you pack, this blanket is one you won't want to go without. You can snuggle up around the campfire or inside your tent or car, and stay warm all night long.
The Below Zero Wearable Blanket is also perfect for tailgating or outdoor sports games — especially in chillier venues like hockey games. Thanks to its size — the blanket is 72 inches by 54 inches — it's perfect for wrapping up with the kids. It's similarly useful indoors, if you want a hands-free way to warm up while working from home or relaxing on the couch. Best of all, the blanket is only $29.99, making it an affordable addition to your outdoor adventures.