Costco's Genius Wearable Blanket Is A Game Changer For Cozy Car Camping And Tailgating

Costco is full of practical items that are perfect for your next camping trip. Their affordable and dependable portable generator, along with their rugged new snack box, are notable highlights. However, there's one more item that's well worth putting on your wish list: the Below Zero Wearable Blanket. This item is a must for keeping you warm outside as the seasons change and the temperatures drop, and it's quickly gaining popularity on TikTok.

For maximum coziness, you can use the hood snaps and toggles on the side of the blanket to wrap yourself up — plus there are two handles for your hands on the inside of the blanket. However, the Below Zero Wearable Blanket does have a removable hood, if you'd rather take it off. The outer layer is water-resistant, while the inner layer is warm and fuzzy. It's also easy to clean, as the blanket is machine washable. The blanket is currently available in four different patterns: black, blue, green, and a multi-color mountain pattern.