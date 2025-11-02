Costco's Rugged New Snack Gift Box Doubles As A Wilderness-Ready Camping Companion High In Protein
Keeping well fed on a long camping trick can be a challenge. After a certain point, freeze-dried meals just don't cut it. But if you're on a multi-day trip, it's usually the best option. Trail mix and granola bars may be light, tasty, and easy to get but they often lack the protein and variety you so desperately crave after long days trekking in the wild.
So, what's the solution? Taking fresh meat is hardly viable due to shelf life, and hauling large bags of tasty snacks quickly loses its appeal after day one. This is where Costco's Damn, Man Executive Deluxe Box Snack Collection comes into its own. It's the newest Costco camping food hack since Costco's gourmet and hassle-free Classic Meal Assortment Bucket.
This food box is the perfect answer to staying both fueled and satisfied on long camping vacations. Designed more as an at-home snack pack extravaganza, little did Costco know this could be a camper's new best friend. Snacks that are both durable and satisfying are a rare find, but this product might just hit the spot, and may just get added to your list of essentials for camping like royalty.
Costco's new snack box is your new camping best friend
Everything in the Damn, Man Executive Deluxe Box is individually packaged, perfect for when you're roughing it through different terrains of varying difficulty and challenges, like the toughest trail in North America. And the portioned packaging makes it handy to grab a snack on the go for a quick day hike, too. In this snack box, you've got plenty to choose from. Inside is a mix of different meat sticks, like wild boar summer sausage, and spicy beef sticks. It also contains snack bags consisting of honeyed almonds, salted cashews, and Thai chili peanuts. Of all the options, the pork and alligator stick is extra intriguing.
In total, you'll receive three beef sticks, two summer sausages, four meat snack sticks, and six bags of nuts. And they're not just satisfying. The protein content will keep you full and aid your recovery, with some of the meat products containing up to 18g of protein. At time of writing, this snack box is priced at $79.99, but it's worth noting this could change based on sales and marketing events.