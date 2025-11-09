This Scenic Wyoming City Is An Underrated Retirement Destination Surrounded By Mountains And Trails

If you would like to spend your golden years in a place that perfectly balances its authentic small-town character while still offering you modern conveniences, Powell might be the retirement haven you've been searching for. One of the major advantages of living here is the cost of living, which is relatively low, and housing remains reasonably priced, with median home listings generally ranging from about $430,000 to $510,000 in 2025 (which is lower than many other mountain towns).

Along with the cost of living, the city also provides practical amenities for the senior population. Powell Valley Healthcare manages the local hospital and long-term care facility and even provides virtual care for patients who are unable to come to the hospital. Plus, Wyoming residents who have worked as public servants get special retirement benefits under the Wyoming Retirement System (WRS), which includes eight distinct pension plans and a 457 Deferred Compensation Plan, supporting nearly 700 public employers.

Most importantly, there are ample opportunities to spend your leisurely time in Powell. The downtown area of the quiet city nurtures the community's creative spirit with places like The Polar Plant, where local artists come together to support the art scene. Gestalt Studios at The Polar Plant regularly hosts workshops and events where you can be a part of the collective artistic spirit. Only two minutes away, you can step back in time amid curious artifacts at the Homesteader Museum. If you would like to make walks a daily part of your ritual, head to South Side Park, which offers a breezy respite for families and friends.