This Scenic Wyoming City Is An Underrated Retirement Destination Surrounded By Mountains And Trails
Among Wyoming's best-kept secrets — whether it's a city that seamlessly fuses contemporary charm with classic rodeo traditions and storied historic sites or a breathtaking western national park — lies an underrated gem that could be perfect for your retirement years. Tucked away in northwestern Wyoming's Park County, Powell is a charming city of approximately 6,500 residents that sits perfectly cradled between the rugged Bighorn Mountains and the Absaroka Range. What's unique about this bucolic city is that it offers retirees an authentic slice of the American West without the crowds and high costs found in more popular destinations.
The closest major airport to Powell, Wyoming is Yellowstone Regional Airport (COD/KCOD), 24 miles from the center of Powell. The drive will take around 30 minutes as you pass through Wyoming's most stunning rolling hills and meadows, almost like a scenic warm-up for what's to come. You can also arrive at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), which sits 204 miles northwest and drive for about four hours through mountain vistas to reach Powell. The city is also easily accessible via Highway 14, with the town serving as a convenient stopping point for road trippers exploring Yellowstone National Park on a budget (which is located just an hour's drive away).
Powell is an underrated gem for your golden years
If you would like to spend your golden years in a place that perfectly balances its authentic small-town character while still offering you modern conveniences, Powell might be the retirement haven you've been searching for. One of the major advantages of living here is the cost of living, which is relatively low, and housing remains reasonably priced, with median home listings generally ranging from about $430,000 to $510,000 in 2025 (which is lower than many other mountain towns).
Along with the cost of living, the city also provides practical amenities for the senior population. Powell Valley Healthcare manages the local hospital and long-term care facility and even provides virtual care for patients who are unable to come to the hospital. Plus, Wyoming residents who have worked as public servants get special retirement benefits under the Wyoming Retirement System (WRS), which includes eight distinct pension plans and a 457 Deferred Compensation Plan, supporting nearly 700 public employers.
Most importantly, there are ample opportunities to spend your leisurely time in Powell. The downtown area of the quiet city nurtures the community's creative spirit with places like The Polar Plant, where local artists come together to support the art scene. Gestalt Studios at The Polar Plant regularly hosts workshops and events where you can be a part of the collective artistic spirit. Only two minutes away, you can step back in time amid curious artifacts at the Homesteader Museum. If you would like to make walks a daily part of your ritual, head to South Side Park, which offers a breezy respite for families and friends.
The quiet city surrounded by nature's playground
For retirees who love the outdoors, Powell's location is simply unrivaled. The most popular and difficult trail near Powell is Heart Mountain. This challenging hike of almost five hours, only 21 miles away from the city, will reward intrepid visitors with sweeping views of the surrounding basin and mountain ranges. But if you prefer gentler routes, the Beck Lake Bike Park Trails nearby offer more accessible options.
Beyond the trails, the real treasure lies in Powell's proximity to some of America's most spectacular mountain vistas. While staying in the city, you can explore Bighorn Canyon, a serene and beautiful National Recreation Area that spans parts of Montana and Wyoming. No trip here would be complete without a visit to the iconic Devil Canyon Overlook, where soaring canyon walls of almost 1,000 feet immerse you in a world of wildlife as you take in the expansive view of the Bighorn Lake shimmering below.
To savor the emerald beauty all around the area, you can extend your stay in the city and choose from several well-regarded accommodations, including Travelodge by Wyndham Powell, where the vintage aesthetic of the rooms complements the small-town charm of the city perfectly. Another solid option is Super 8 by Wyndham Powell, which provides value lodging, cleanliness, and reasonable rates even for extended stays.