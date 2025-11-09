Europe Has The World's Only Museum Where Visitors Travel Through A Super-Sized Human Body

Not far from the charming canal-veined center of Leiden in the Netherlands, an enormous 115-foot-tall seated figure rises from the ground, its rust-orange shell attached to (and sliced in two by) a boxy glass-fronted tower drawing the gaze of most who drive by. Inside this striking architectural ensemble is CORPUS, a unique museum that allows visitors to journey through the anatomy of a giant human body by quite literally stepping inside to explore the various organs and systems that keep the body alive. It achieves this by casting visitors as a red blood cell, taking part in immersive presentations, games, and intriguing displays from the lower body to the brain.

While close enough to Leiden to visit easily (it's just a 5-minute drive from the city center), the museum is actually located in Oegstgeest and is well connected to the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, too. From Amsterdam, take the train to Leiden from Amsterdam Zuid and then change to one of the several bus options, and jump off at the Wassenaarseweg/Corpu bus stop. The entire journey should take around 45 minutes, while it's generally a bit less than 10 minutes by bus directly from Leiden. Leiden, with its dainty flower-lined canals, vibrant streets, and lively cafe culture, is worth a stop in its own right, but it's also a quiet base from which to visit stunning destinations like the blissful Keukenhof tulip gardens in nearby Lisse, reachable via the express Keukenhof bus in about 30 minutes. You can reach Leiden in around 17 minutes from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, which is the closest major airport to the CORPUS Museum.