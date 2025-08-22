Rick Steves Says These Two Cities Near Amsterdam Sample The Best Of The Netherlands' Cheese Culture

Edam. Gouda. Leyden. Boerenkaas. Maasdam. Delft Blue. Cheese is perhaps as synonymous with the Netherlands as windmills, clogs, tulips, Van Gogh, the Dutch Golden Age, and pot-smoking backpackers. And when considering the country's cheese scene, Amsterdam may be the city that first springs to mind, with cheese shops clinging to street corners and even a cheese train bar in the De Pijp neighborhood. But for travel guru Rick Steves, a self-described "cultural chameleon" who eats and drinks as the locals do, it's the cities of Edam and Alkmaar that should demand any cheese lover's attention.

Edam, considered by many (including Steves) to be one of the best day trips from Amsterdam, is a classically Dutch town laced with canals and known for its lovely 17th-century architecture and cobblestone streets. Its namesake cheese is a semi-hard variety, similar to a mild cheddar, and is the second-most exported Dutch cheese after Gouda. Edam is also versatile, working well as a burger or sandwich filler, paired with a glass of wine and frozen grapes, or melted over a baked dish.

Alkmaar, 35 minutes north of Amsterdam by train, is another charming, canal-threaded city, with eclectic museums dedicated to Dutch history, beer production, and even The Beatles. It's also the Netherlands' cheese capital, home to the country's best cheese museum and a vibrant cheese market that dates to the late 16th century. By 9:30 a.m. on Friday from March to September, as many as 2,400 cheese wheels, weighing a total of nearly 67,000 pounds (30,000 kilos), are arranged on the cobblestones of Waagplein, the square where the market takes place. It's the place to be if you find yourself in Alkmaar on a spring or summer weekend.