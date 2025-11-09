Florida's Island Park Near Jacksonville Is A Hidden Spring Haven To Swim And Snorkel In Crystalline Waters
One of the most accessable spring-fed park attractions in Florida sits next to a popular kayaking destination and has ties to the moonshiners of the early 20th century. Rum Island Springs may be in a rural part of Florida, 90 miles west of Jacksonville, but its paved parking lot, ample restroom facilities, and wheelchair-friendly ramps ensure all visitors have an opportunity to enjoy its clear waters. The park, maintained and operated by Columbia County, is named for moonshine stills that once stood in the nearby forest.
It is the perfect setting for swimmers, snorkelers, and picnickers, and a top contender for your next perfect U.S. road trip through the Sunshine State. The spring is fed through a single fissure and at its deepest is 11 feet. Snorkelers are attracted to the swimming hole, as are young swimmers, since there are ample shallower areas to explore. The pool's diameter stretches 200 feet and it sits next to the Santa Fe River.
The park provides direct access to the river, which is popular with kayakers and canoers. Fishing opportunities abound on the river as well. It's one of many secluded destinations on Florida's "less crowded side," full of beaches, forgotten villages, and forests. The park is open year-round.
Rum Island is just one of many springs in the area
The busiest times at Rum Island Springs are in the summer, when temperatures soar and locals are looking for a watery escape. Weekdays are often slower, as are the cooler months. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sundown and entry into the park is $5 per vehicle.
Rum Island Spring is located in the small town of Fort White, Florida, and is nearby several other springs. Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park is just 12 miles west and is known for its multiple springs. It's a great area for snorkeling, especially for beginners who aren't quite ready to visit Key Largo, home to one of the world's best snorkeling islands.
Since Rum Island Spring Park is a county park, it is largely unmanaged, meaning lifeguards are not on duty. Guests should swim with caution and keep an eye on younger swimmers. Barbecue pits and shelters are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and alcoholic beverages are forbidden. Guest are also asked to leave their dogs at home, since even leashed pets are not allowed. Plenty of waste bins area available for guests, and visitors are encouraged to leave a minimal footprint from their stay in this natural wonder.