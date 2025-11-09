Florida's Island Park Near Jacksonville Is A Hidden Spring Haven To Swim And Snorkel In Crystalline Waters

One of the most accessable spring-fed park attractions in Florida sits next to a popular kayaking destination and has ties to the moonshiners of the early 20th century. Rum Island Springs may be in a rural part of Florida, 90 miles west of Jacksonville, but its paved parking lot, ample restroom facilities, and wheelchair-friendly ramps ensure all visitors have an opportunity to enjoy its clear waters. The park, maintained and operated by Columbia County, is named for moonshine stills that once stood in the nearby forest.

It is the perfect setting for swimmers, snorkelers, and picnickers, and a top contender for your next perfect U.S. road trip through the Sunshine State. The spring is fed through a single fissure and at its deepest is 11 feet. Snorkelers are attracted to the swimming hole, as are young swimmers, since there are ample shallower areas to explore. The pool's diameter stretches 200 feet and it sits next to the Santa Fe River.

The park provides direct access to the river, which is popular with kayakers and canoers. Fishing opportunities abound on the river as well. It's one of many secluded destinations on Florida's "less crowded side," full of beaches, forgotten villages, and forests. The park is open year-round.