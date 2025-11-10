Situated Between Hershey And Philly Is An Affordable Borough With Green Parks And Quirky Tradition

Both Hershey and Philadelphia are well-known destinations in Pennsylvania. However, in between these major tourist attractions are small stops full of personality and life that are worth a visit. One example of a place you might miss if you don't take time to explore is Akron, a borough between Hershey and Philadelphia. There are a little over 4,000 people here and a fair number of small businesses and local stores to check out.

The whole area of Lancaster County is pretty interesting and has plenty of unique features, such as the nearby East Earl, home to America's largest buffet and an underrated Pennsylvania town full of rich history. Even amongst these other charming towns, Akron manages to stand out partly due to its fun way of ringing in a new year. There are many New Year's celebrations in the area, but Akron's is a little different from the rest. Instead of dropping a ball or kissing at midnight, they use a shoe. Not just any old sneaker, either. They use a purple and gold Converse measuring six feet and covered in lights, to "shoe in" the new year.

If you already have New Year's plans, it's still worth visiting Akron. It is home to several beautiful parks in every sense of the word, giving you opportunities to let off some steam, play with your children, hike, and see all kinds of wildlife. If you're looking for a relaxing vacation away from the normal tourist crowds in Philadelphia, Akron is a town worth visiting.