Situated Between Hershey And Philly Is An Affordable Borough With Green Parks And Quirky Tradition
Both Hershey and Philadelphia are well-known destinations in Pennsylvania. However, in between these major tourist attractions are small stops full of personality and life that are worth a visit. One example of a place you might miss if you don't take time to explore is Akron, a borough between Hershey and Philadelphia. There are a little over 4,000 people here and a fair number of small businesses and local stores to check out.
The whole area of Lancaster County is pretty interesting and has plenty of unique features, such as the nearby East Earl, home to America's largest buffet and an underrated Pennsylvania town full of rich history. Even amongst these other charming towns, Akron manages to stand out partly due to its fun way of ringing in a new year. There are many New Year's celebrations in the area, but Akron's is a little different from the rest. Instead of dropping a ball or kissing at midnight, they use a shoe. Not just any old sneaker, either. They use a purple and gold Converse measuring six feet and covered in lights, to "shoe in" the new year.
If you already have New Year's plans, it's still worth visiting Akron. It is home to several beautiful parks in every sense of the word, giving you opportunities to let off some steam, play with your children, hike, and see all kinds of wildlife. If you're looking for a relaxing vacation away from the normal tourist crowds in Philadelphia, Akron is a town worth visiting.
The main attractions in Akron, Pennsylvania
The New Year's Shoe Drop is more than just a fun quirk. During the event, residents and visitors are encouraged to bring in gently used or new shoes and drop them off at select locations for donation to a food bank called Peter's Porch. This tradition is more than just a fun play on a pun. For nearly a century, a majority of Akron's residents worked in shoe factories nearby. This New Year's celebration is a way of remembering that history. Of course, there's more than just the shoe drop. The holiday brings with it games, hot chocolate, candy, hayrides, hot dogs, and music. It's a fun, community-driven way to spend the evening celebrating a new year.
While the shoe drop is one of the biggest activities in Akron, it's not all the borough has to offer. It has plenty of parks and outdoor areas to explore. There are five major parks. The first is Rail Trail Linear Park, which offers beautiful paved paths surrounded by a tunnel of trees. Colonial and Broad Street Parks are the classic city green spaces with playgrounds, pavilions, and sports areas. Loyd H. Roland Memorial Park is considered one of the most beautiful parks in all of Lancaster County, with 70 acres of forest, hills, ponds, courts, playgrounds, areas for winter sports, and trails for hiking, biking, and walking. The final green space on this list is Akron Mennonite Church Nature Preserve. Here you will see a diverse range of tree species, wildflowers (and pollinators), benches, and QR codes to learn more about the area.
What else to explore around Akron
For longer adventures, you can check out the Warwick to Ephrata Rail-Trail. It's based on an old railway line and has been adapted to handle bikers, runners, and skiers all year long, even in the winter. It runs through four communities; Lilitz, Warwick, Ephrata, and Akron. It's about 7.5 miles one-way, though there are several access points so you can get on and off whenever you want. These natural areas are certainly a big draw for Akron. A lot of the summertime events center around guided hikes, wilderness first-aid training, scavenger hunts, and nature journaling.
There is really only one place to stay in Akron directly: Rodeway Inn. It's not the nicest hotel ever, but it is decent for the price, which is well under $100 for the night. Otherwise, there are hotels in nearby towns like Ephrata – Pennsylvania's quaint escape in Amish Country and home to one of the largest farmers markets in America — which is only a seven-minute drive away. However, the prices for these hotels increase in price, with many of them being around $120 a night.
Akron is only 25 minutes from Lancaster, home of America's oldest farmers market building and a hub of local flavor, crafts, and diverse food. To get to Akron, the closest airport is the Harrisburg International Airport, and is under an hour away. However, you can also fly into Philadelphia and drive from there, though the trip is a little longer.