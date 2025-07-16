Pennsylvania's Quaint Escape In Amish Country Is Home To One Of The Largest Farmers Markets In America
Lancaster County in Pennsylvania is a region perfectly suited to rich cultural and historical immersion. This area of the United States boasts many impressive titles, including being home to a charming town regarded as the antiques capital of the world, as well as America's oldest farmers market building, which is a mecca for those who love to indulge in local bites. In addition, Lancaster County is most notable for its rich Amish heritage, which attracts folk from around the world, eager to experience the true essence of Amish Country in America's oldest Amish settlement.
The quaint town of Ephrata is an idyllic place to experience this fascinating culture, and is home to one of America's largest farmers markets, which is a must-see for visitors. Located just 43 miles from Harrisburg International Airport, and more importantly for chocolate lovers, 29 miles from the famous town of Hershey, Ephrata is a destination that has surprises around every corner.
Ephrata is also home to "America's first communal religious society," the Ephrata Cloister, which is a place to discover notable religious and historical sites as well as modern attractions while immersing yourself in both the Amish and Pennsylvania Dutch traditions and customs. This warm and welcoming town also has a vibrant main street brimming with unique shops and delightful eateries, which allow visitors the chance to soak up the pleasant atmosphere of the town while trying some delicious local dishes.
Ephrata is home to one of America's largest farmers markets
Ephrata has plenty to keep you entertained, but one of the most unmissable highlights and landmarks of the town is the Green Dragon farmers market. Spanning an incredible 60 acres, this is one of the largest of its kind in the country, and visitors can find anything from freshly baked goods and homegrown produce to handmade items. Started in 1932, this impressive establishment features a staggering 400 vendors ranging from craftsmen to local farmers. While the nearby town of Shrewsbury is home to one of Amish Country's best farmers markets with the freshest finds, the Green Dragon has this and more, making it a place well worth stopping by.
Open every Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. year-round, this bustling marketplace is a hallmark of Ephrata, drawing in the crowds from nearby towns and further afield. Interestingly, this enormous farmers market has evolved throughout the years, starting out as a small repair shop and garage in 1932, then transforming into a restaurant, and eventually into a speakeasy tavern, which kept local businessmen entertained. Both original buildings still stand today, even as the market expanded.
Today, it is a major attraction of Ephrata and the Lancaster County region, where flocks of tourists and locals come together each week to socialize and browse local goods. Moreover, there is dedicated RV parking on-site if you are arriving in your vacation home, which allows you to stay from Thursday at noon until Saturday at noon, making it an easy camping option in the heart of town.
Other notable highlights of this quaint Amish Country town
Besides the notable Green Dragon farmers market and historic downtown, Ephrata is renowned for its spring waters, which can be experienced at the Mountain Springs Hampton Inn & Suites, a delightful place to stay. Another top thing to experience is the unique architecture of the Ephrata Cloister, where visitors can embark on a guided tour. This prominent religious site hosts many art and music events throughout the year, as well as the Apple Dumpling Days in October and Christmas at the Cloister in December, making it a joy to explore at any time.
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy cycling along the bike trail to the town of Lititz, brimming with art galleries and cozy cafes, while ice cream lovers cannot miss the many delicious treats along the ice cream trail, which runs through Lancaster County, and includes the Fox Meadows Creamery in Ephrata. If that wasn't enough, this quaint Amish Country town features the Black Forest Brewery and the Weathered Vineyard, but if food is your focus, you can't miss chowing down at America's largest buffet, just 20 minutes away; however, there are numerous brunch and dinner spots throughout town, too.
For entertainment, regular live shows are held at Ephrata Performing Arts Centre, and the town has plenty of celebrations throughout the year. One of the best times to visit Ephrata is in late September during the Ephrata Fair. As the largest street fair in Pennsylvania, it showcases the town's agricultural heritage with fresh produce, rides, a parade, and exciting exhibits, which guarantees fun for all ages. Whether you're just coming for the market, or staying for the food and fun, Ephrata has a lot to offer.